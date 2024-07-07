Silverstone, Great Britain.- Sergio Michel Perez Mendoza came out from the pit lane to compete in the British Grand Prix this day in Formula One.

Seeing him overtake his rivals, very fast in the race, gave hope that he could save points for both the tournament of the Builders like pilots.

However, the black sky blinded the people from Red Bull Racingbecause he made a risky decision by calling ‘Czech’ to change to intermediate tires.

The pace and speed that Sergio Pérez had before entering the pits was completely lost, so much so that Mexican pilot He was one lap less than the rest of the peloton.

‘Checo’ finished seventeenth at Silverstone

Twitter Sergio Perez

Red Bull He thought the rain would lash hard in the Silverstone Circuitbut it was not like that and when leaving with intermediate tires ‘Czech‘He started to damage them by sailing on a dry track.

“It’s too dry, man, it’s too dry!” complained the tapatio corridor while wasting time behind the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc in the course of the lap 22.

The terrifying strategy of Hugh Bird—‘Checo’ Pérez’s racing engineer—, only caused him another participation to forget and consequently he stopped being in fifth position in the F1 World Championship.

Sergio Pérez caused a stir after his performance in the United Kingdom

Twitter Sergio Perez

Sergio Michel Perez Mendoza stumbled to sixth place. The Australian McLaren, Oscar Piastritook its last place by adding 124 units. ‘Czech’ scores 118 after twelve races in this 2024 season.

