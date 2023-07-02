This latest move follows a four-year extension from 2024 to 2027 announced in March.

The contract extension, signed with Red Bull and race promoter Projekt Spielberg, reflects the energy drink company’s continued commitment to F1, despite the death of founder and big boss Dietrich Mateschitz last year. year.

In addition, the agreement for the tender extends into the period of the next Concorde Agreement, which will start in 2026.

The Austrian GP has been hailed as a success since it returned to the calendar under Red Bull stewardship in 2014, having been absent since 2003.

The arrival of Max Verstappen with Toro Rosso in 2015 added an extra element, as the race quite quickly became a must-attend event for Dutch fans, who now make up a significant percentage of the public.

The promoters have also earned a big credit with the organization of F1, stepping in and running the first two races of the 2020 COVID season, with the Styrian GP name being used for the second event.

The circuit also hosted two races in 2021, while other Grands Prix around the world continued to be canceled due to the pandemic.

“I am delighted to announce this news together with our outstanding partners in Austria,” said F1 Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali.

“The vision and passion of Dietrich Mateschitz, a man who loved the sport, made all of this possible, and it is a very special moment and tribute to him to be able to confirm that we will be racing at this incredible venue until 2030.”

“The race in Austria is very popular with the drivers and all our fans and we are looking forward to the many years of excitement and action ahead.”

Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull CEO for Projects and Corporate Investments, said: “This is great news for everyone involved. For the Spielberg location, which will be strengthened in the long term.”

“For F1, because the unique tradition of one of the most spectacular and evocative races on the calendar will continue. And finally for the fans, teams and drivers who love the Red Bull Ring.”