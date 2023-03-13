Chester, who succeeded James Allison as technical director of the Enstone team in 2013, when it was still known under the Lotus name, will remain in charge of technical operations for the team until 2020.

Chester later joined the Mercedes Formula E team, where he helped win two drivers’ titles in 2020-21 and 2021-22 with Nyck De Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne, remaining with the team even as this it turned into the McLaren factory team.

In Andretti’s search for staff with F1 experience, a source confirmed to Motorsport.com that the team has managed to lure Chester from his Formula E commitments to head up the new team’s technical operations, with the latter continuing its preparation and expansion plans.

The American team, after publicly announcing its plans to enter F1, has presented its official expression of interest to the FIA ​​to enter the grid, given that the governing body has already opened the application process for 2025.

However, Andretti’s declaration of interest has drawn cold reactions from the current Formula 1 stables, which have sought to consolidate their franchise value by raising the entry fee from $200m to $600m.

To bolster his chances of gaining entry approval, Andretti has struck a deal with General Motors to introduce the Cadillac marque to F1, though that wouldn’t involve Cadillac producing its own powerplant.

The team’s facilities in Indiana are being expanded as Andretti continues to diversify its motorsport interests, while the team is currently hiring engineers for the Banbury factory, suggesting that the Formula E facility in Oxfordshire city will also host part of the F1 team.

Andretti has been contacted for comment regarding the signing of Chester, but Motorsport.com has yet to hear back.

The Briton started working in F1 with Simtek in 1994 before moving to Arrows in 1995, then becoming Damon Hill’s race engineer in 1997. In 2000 he moved to Benetton to join the testing team, remaining with the house of Enstone in its various guises for nearly 20 years.

Meanwhile, McLaren recently signed Alpine’s Chris Dyer, Michael Schumacher’s race engineer at Ferrari during the Scuderia del Cavallino’s golden years, to bolster its Formula E and Extreme E technical departments.