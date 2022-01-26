The calendar of presentations of the Formula 1 2022 single-seaters continues to grow, which will kick off the era of ground-effect cars. After the announcement arrived a few hours ago by AlphaTauri, which will unveil the AT03 to the world on Valentine’s Day, it was Alpine’s turn to declare when the veils will fall off the A522.

Read also:

The car that will be entrusted to Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon again this year will be presented on Monday 21 February. The transalpine team announced the date through a video shared on their social profiles where, in addition to Ocon and some women and men of the team, the figure of the technical director Pat Fry can be seen.

For the Alpine the A522 will have to represent the car of the definitive qualitative leap. Last year the French team finished fifth in the Constructors just 13 points ahead of the AlphaTauri, but the gap from the other mid-table teams, McLaren and Ferrari, was more than 100 points.

Alpine, however, was the only team together with McLaren to break Red Bull and Mercedes’ duopoly of victories thanks to the unexpected success of Esteban Ocon at the end of a chaotic Hungarian GP.

Read also:

The French team, however, experienced a very eventful winter break. In mid-January, the interruption of the relationship with the Executive Director Marcin Budkowski was announced, and this decision was then followed by the farewell of Alain Prost.

The four-time world champion, who played the role of consultant in Alpine, did not hide behind a finger when he openly criticized the management of CEO Laurent Rossi, making it clear how the atmosphere within the team is anything but serene. .

Who gave credit to the team was Fernando Alonso. The two-time world champion, who returned to Formula 1 racing with Alpine after his troubled period in McLaren, has shown great confidence in the work that the engineers are doing, especially as regards the new power unit awaiting a qualitative leap. to fill the gap from the top engines. Only the track, however, will be able to give the expected verdicts.

See also Conte "Coach of the Year": "I remember every day I spent at Inter" Team Car name Submission date Mercedes W13 E Performance February 18 Red Bull Racing RB18 ? Ferrari ? February 17 McLaren MCL36 February 11th Alpine A522 February 21 AlphaTauri AT03 February 14 Aston Martin Racing AMR22 February 10 Williams Alfa Romeo Racing Haas F1