Formula 1 has renewed the agreement with the promoter of the Austrian Grand Prix to contest the race at the Red Bull Ring until 2027.

The contract was due to expire after the event that traditionally takes place on the Spielberg track had returned to the circus calendar since 2014, so it will continue for another four years.

Meanwhile, work continues for the organization of this season’s edition, scheduled for the weekend of June 30-July 2, which also has the Sprint race on Saturday.

Atmosphere Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“The Austrian Grand Prix brings together the perfect mix of a challenging track, high-speed racing and a great venue for our fans, so I’m delighted that we will be returning to the Red Bull Ring until at least 2027 with this new deal,” he said. Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of F1.

“This year we will be celebrating the 10th year since our return to Spielberg, so I would like to thank everyone involved in this renewal, especially the promoter and Red Bull, and I want to pay tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz for the love, passion and vision that led to F1; it has ensured the continued success of the event and the enormous enthusiasm for our sport in Austria and around the world.”

Erich Wolf, Managing Director of Projekt Spielberg GmbH & Co KG, added: “We are proud of the special partnership we have with F1 and are absolutely delighted to welcome the top class of motorsport to the Red Bull Ring for another four years. By signing this extension of the contract, the series has made a strong commitment to Austria, Styria and the Murtal region”.

“We enter the tenth year of our partnership with F1 and want to celebrate this milestone with all the great fans of the sport, thanking them for their loyalty and the huge atmosphere they help generate. Everyone is welcome to experience another great race weekend in Spielberg in 2023″.