Data released for the second quarter of F1 2022: revenues up, thanks to the end of the Covid effect and the growth of interest among fans and televisions

Lorenzo Pastuglia – Milan

Having passed fear and restrictions from Covid, coming from an incredible 2021 F1 season (the duel for the Verstappen-Hamilton title), the World Championship is definitively back to record revenues increasing as before the pandemic. In the official document released on Friday by Liberty Media – the American company that organizes the World Cup – there is in fact a growth of 49% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, when the loss was 42 million euros. Both seasons saw the holding of seven GPs in the period between April and June (this year it goes from the race in Australia to that of Canada): a significant number of races, as F1 divides its revenues over the year based on the number of events held in each quarter.

f1, receipts rise – Increase due to the dissolution of the Covid restrictions that were still present in the same period of 2021, so much so that the races were held in front of a limited audience. Supported by the data concerning the Paddock Club, not only back to full capacity, but more populated than ever. Overall revenues, in fact, jumped in the second quarter of 2022 from 492 to almost 731 million euros. And within these figures there are also the primary revenues deriving from the promotion of races, broadcasting and sponsorship: increased by 35%, going from 456 to 666 million euros. While the other revenues, mainly Paddock Club and transport, increased by 214%, from 36.34 to 114 million euros.

how much f1 teams earn – In the meantime, the 10 F1 teams, the note continues, have shared revenues of 362 million euros, up from 302.55 million euros in the second quarter of 2021. Liberty Media also underlined that the three main revenues – precisely the race promotion, broadcasts and sponsorship revenues – have increased in 2022, although the numbers have been slightly distorted by the late cancellation of the 2021 Japanese GP: "There is a slightly higher proportional recognition of seasonal TV rights and sponsorship proceeds recognized during the quarter – it is written – as 7/22 of the revenues were recognized in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 7/23 in the second quarter of 2021, before the reduction of the 2021 calendar to 22 races was confirmed ".

conti f1, what liberty says – However, great strides have been made, if you think about when in 2020, in the year of the beginning of the pandemic, F1 had recorded a monstrous loss of 379 million euros. Finally, Liberty Media underlined how Covid has created important problems also in 2021: “For the whole year, especially in the first half of the season – the note reads – the turnout at the races was limited due to the pandemic, and the Paddock Club did not work in the first half. “And he concludes:” F1 does not expect its results in 2022 to be affected by these limitations, although the turnout of fans continues to be assessed by the relevant government authorities race by race . Throughout the first half of the 2022 season, F1 recorded a record turnout both in the stands and in the Paddock Club “.