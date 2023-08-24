1. Most consecutive victories in F1

It’s probably the hardest record on this list, because a mistake on the track or in the pits can reset the counter. In the history of F1, only a select few have achieved more than five consecutive victories: Alberto Ascari, Michael Schumacher (twice), Sebastian Vettel, Nico Rosberg and now Verstappen.

Evidently, the Germans have excelled in this regard, with Vettel setting the pace with nine straight victories in 2013.

With eight consecutive victories this season, Verstappen not only threatens to rewrite the record, but also to take it to unprecedented levels.

In favor of his case is the fact that the record-breaking feat could take place in front of his home crowd at the Dutch GP at Zandvoort, a circuit that only he has conquered since his return to the calendar in 2021. Italy in Monza could be the place where the baton will pass from Vettel to Verstappen.

2. Most wins in a season

Last year, Verstappen surpassed the previous record of 13 wins in a single year, set by Michael Schumacher (2004) and Sebastian Vettel (2013), setting a new high of 15 wins in a season. Less than a year later, the situation is set for a potential renewal.

Verstappen has already racked up 10 victories in 2023 and given the rich streak of form he’s currently in, it would seem unlikely he would fail to break the record. Six more victories in the 10 scheduled races are enough for him and the record could already be his starting from the United States GP.

As a team, Red Bull have not missed a beat so far, emerging victorious in each of their opening 12 races. Because of this, the chance to win every single race this year is very high. Even an occasional setback, like the one in Brazil last year, won’t hurt their chances of breaking Mercedes’ record of 19 wins, set in 2016. The Milton Keynes-based outfit need eight wins from the remaining 10 races to win this victory.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Erik Junius

3. Most points in an F1 season

Verstappen is currently on 314 points, having already surpassed Vettel’s championship-winning total of 2010 (256 points) and 2012 (281 points) in just half of this season, but with the addition of three sprint races and a point bonus for fastest lap in grand prix.

His performances translate to an average of 26.16 points per event this year (including sprint races and bonus points). At this pace, and considering the inclusion of three more sprint races yet to be contested in Qatar, Austin and Sao Paulo, Verstappen’s end-of-season tally has the potential to soar well past the 570-point mark, surpassing the record 454 points established last year.

The Dutchman’s scoring rate alone will give Red Bull (currently at 503 points) a good chance of beating the team record of 765 points set by Mercedes in 2016. Also, with seven podium finishes this year, Sergio Perez’s contribution it cannot be overlooked. Every point he adds will only bring them closer to this mammoth goal.

4. The largest margin by which to win the World Cup over the first rival

Another record that Vettel clings to with pride, but perhaps for a little while longer. The German extended his record from 2011 (122 points) to an impressive 155 points over Fernando Alonso in his final year of title-winning 2013.

Verstappen came perilously close to this record in 2022, but fell short, ending the season with a 146-point lead over Charles Leclerc. However, 2023 presents another opportunity, as Verstappen’s lead over Perez (currently at 125 points) has not diminished since April’s Azerbaijan GP. It is therefore very likely that this record will be refreshed this year.

Currently, Red Bull enjoys a comfortable margin of 256 points over Mercedes and look very likely to break the record of 297 points set by Mercedes in 2016. However, the recent upturn in form of Mercedes and McLaren could make Red Bull’s path Bull towards the summit a bit difficult.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

5. F1 wins from most grid positions

In his first seven years in F1, Verstappen won only from the top four spots on the grid. However, as of 2022, he has expanded his repertoire by winning from nine different starting positions. His latest triumph came from sixth position in the Belgian GP, ​​equaling the all-time record held by Fernando Alonso. Surprisingly, there are only two top 10 grid positions where Verstappen has yet to win: fifth and eighth.

In last year’s Italian GP, ​​almost half of the grid opted for the introduction of new engine components, thus incurring grid penalties, just because Monza offered more overtaking opportunities than in subsequent races. This scenario could repeat itself this year, giving Verstappen the chance to surpass Alonso’s record.

6. Highest percentage of lead laps on a season

Having already led 567 laps this year, Verstappen looks like a strong candidate to break Vettel’s record of 739 laps into the lead, potentially already in Singapore. The staggering fact, however, is that he could also become the first driver to lead 1,000 laps in a season if he maintains his current 78% lead rev rate.

Red Bull have strongly asserted their dominance, leading over 95% of the laps this season. In contrast, teams such as Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren and Aston Martin have only managed a combined 30 laps in the lead. With 10 races still to go, Red Bull could potentially break Mercedes’ lead record of 1055 laps – set in 2016 – if they can complete another 362 laps.

However, to break the all-time percentage record of leading 97% of race laps – set by legendary pairing Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost for McLaren in 1988 – Red Bull must lead at least 596 of the scheduled 602 laps for the 2023. This would essentially leave just six laps to the rest of the year. It seems difficult to pass, but stranger things have happened in F1.

7. Most consecutive podium finishes in F1

A record that has remained unchanged for over two decades. Michael Schumacher’s true mastery was revealed when he finished on the podium at every race in 2002 and the previous two, creating an impressive streak of 19 consecutive podiums.

Since last year’s Abu Dhabi, Verstappen has stood on the podium in 13 consecutive races and only Alonso (15), Lewis Hamilton (16) and Schumacher (19) precede him. If the defending champion maintains his streak, he will have a chance to rewrite history at his home race in Perez, Mexico at the end of the year.