L’wave of bad weather that is devastating Emilia Romagna and Marche could also have repercussions for the Imola Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack. Since yesterday, a large part of Emilia Romagna has been included in thered weather alerta provision that has caused the alert of the Civil Protection and a maximum level of attention for river floods and landslides.

The Santernothe river that runs alongside the paddock, is currently in flood and has reached the second level alert out of three. The paddock has been evacuated from the circuit as a precaution. The weather forecast for the weekend indicates a decrease in precipitation, with the exception of Saturday, where there is a high chance of rain.

The Emilia Romagna and Made in Italy Grand Prix will be the testing ground for a new qualification format which will be tested this weekend. The change will involve the introduction of a single compound to be used per segment, specifically the Hard for Q1, the Medium for Q2 and the Soft for Q3.

The rain could mess up Formula 1’s plans, just as too low temperatures – with the assumption of a dry track – could make laps with the hardest compound in the range extremely tricky.

Ferrari and Mercedes did not start the 2023 season on the right foot. The Prancing Horse and the Silver Arrows have collected just one podium each in the first five world championship races, and they were overtaken – as well as by the space Red Bull – also by Aston Martin.

In Ferrari was announced a full package of updates for Imola, with Carlos Sainz who in recent weeks has explained that he will try “to change the car a bit and go in another direction”.

There Mercedes is expected with one new aerodynamic look, with the now obvious change of philosophy from ‘zero sidepod’ to a solution more similar to that of Red Bull. There is talk of W14B, but Toto Wolff is cautious, remembering that “in 2022, many updates failed”.

In recent days the drafts on the immediate have intensified future of Alpha Tauri’s Nyck De Vries and Williams’ Logan Sargeant. The Dutch driver received a worrying “yellow card” from Helmut Marko, who denied the rumors of a changeover with Daniel Ricciardo, however venting solutions from Liam Lawson and Ayumu Iwasa in case of still disappointing performances in the next GPs.

And even on Logan Sargeant, Williams’ US rookie, rather opaque clouds would be gathering. Toto Wolff is allegedly putting pressure on James Vowles, team principal of Grove, to seat Mick Schumacher, third Mercedes driver, in the cockpit of the FW45.

He can’t turn it around the Alpine. In the plans of the Renault brand, 2023 should have been the year in which to approach the top3, but the transalpine team is sixth among the constructors after the first five races, at 14, far from the world podium (Mercedes third has 96 points).

It certainly didn’t please the team managers to see Aston Martin second in the world championship, led by Fernando Alonso who never misses an opportunity to tease his former team.

The CEO Laurent Rossi pointed the finger at Otmar Szafnauerthe team principal: “He’s responsible for the team’s performance, that’s his job. You can’t hide here. Otmar has been hired to lead the team towards the goals we have: to constantly progress and be on the podium.” Radio paddock has mooted a possible replacement with Eric Boullier. Alpine is called to shake up its season: two eighth places in five races are not enough.