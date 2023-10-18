The celebrations for the third title Of Max Verstappenthe F1 stops in United States. For the eleventh time it is Austin the headquarters of the GP and the Circuit Of The Americas (COTA) has been the scene of great battles. The last acute of Lewis Hamilton behind the wheel of McLarenthe derbies between Mercedes and greetings from Kimi Raikkonen at the Ferrari: here are some of the five most iconic challenges staged on the Texas track. Let’s see them.