F1, the 2023 development recap: Red Bull stopped since September | FP

The 2023 season was particularly lively in terms of car development, even more so than the previous championship, especially for the mid-lower ranking teams. Ahead Red Bull was thrifty in the innovations developed in the factory, strong in such a superiority that it allowed it to divert resources to the 2024 project in advance. The development of the world champions is mainly concentrated in the Baku and Budapest stages, where the new bellies arrive accompanied by renovations to the bottom, and in the Barcelona race, where a new diffuser makes its debut. The last real update to the RB19 instead arrives in the Singapore Grand Prix, with the introduction of a new fund.

The pursuers

The most important package in the vintage Ferrari it is that of the Spanish Grand Prix, a stage where the SF-23 gets a new bodywork going in the direction of Red Bull-style slide bellies. The development work in Maranello, however, focuses above all on the fund, of which new versions debut in Jeddah, Miami, Barcelona, ​​Austria and Suzuka, the latter innovation which closes the 2023 development of the Red. Mercedes instead the W14 continues to evolve until the United States Grand Prix, where a new fund makes its debut. Development at Brackley begins with the substantial upgrade package at Monte Carlo, where the front suspension is also renewed. Also in the Principality, a new bodywork with sloping bellies makes its debut, subsequently refined with the Spa updates.

McLaren is the protagonist of block development, with updates concentrated in a few but large packages. The stages that mark the evolution of the MCL60 are Baku, then the Austria-Silverstone double, and finally the floor-bodywork package introduced between Singapore and Suzuka. However, in terms of frequency and number of changes, the most active team during the year is AlphaTauri, which brings a completely new surface to the track also in the last race in Abu Dhabi. Below is the list of all the updates and adaptations brought by the teams during 2023.

Red Bull

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: rear wing, beam wing

Australia: front wing, aerodynamic air intake, rear brakes

Baku: side radiator air intakes, side edge of the bottom, Venturi channel strips, rear wheel flaps

You love me:/

Monaco: rear wing

Barcellona: bottom, diffuser

Canada: front wing

Austria: rear suspension element fairings

Silverstone: front brake cooling ducts

Budapest: bonnet and side air intakes, bottom, front and rear brake cooling ducts, rear wheel aerodynamics.

Spa: bonnet (reduced rear cooling)

Zandvoort: beam wing

Monza: adjustable flaps on the front wing, movable flap on the rear wing.

Singapore: bottom, endplate-rear wing connection

Suzuka: /

Qatar: /

Austin: /

Mexico: Cooling vents

Brazil: /

Las Vegas: /

Abu Dhabi: /

Ferrari

Bahrain: high load rear wing.

Jeddah: front wing, bottom, beam-wing

Australia: /

Baku: low load rear wing.

Miami: bottom, Venturi channels and diffuser.

Monaco: rear wing.

Barcelona: bottom, sides and bonnet, rear wing.

Canada: /

Austria: front wing, Venturi channel flaps, bottom, side undercut, diffuser.

Silverstone: beam wing.

Budapest: front wing.

Spa: rear wing.

Zandvoort: /

Monza: rear wing, adjustable front wing flaps.

Singapore: adjustable front wing flaps.

Suzuka: bottom, from the flow conveyors to the diffuser.

Qatar: /

Austin: /

Mexico: Cooling vents.

Brazil: /

Las Vegas: /

Abu Dhabi: /

Mercedes

Bahrain: rear wing.

Jeddah: Venturi channel flaps, rear wing flaps.

Australia: /

Baku: rear wheel deflectors, front brake duct outlet section and suspension triangle fairing.

You love me: /

Monaco: repositioning of the upper front suspension triangle, sides, radiator vents, bonnet, vertical bottom strips, rear wing, rear wheel aerodynamics.

Barcelona: aerodynamic rear-view mirrors, external diffuser bulkheads.

Canada: removal of lower side mirrors.

Austria: /

Silverstone: front wing.

Budapest: streamlining of the front suspension attachments, front wing endplate, rear wing endplate.

Spa: side vents, sides, bottom, rear wing.

Zandvoort: bottom, beam wing, mirror supports.

Monza: beam wing, rear wing.

Singapore: front brake cooling.

Suzuka: rear wing endplate.

Qatar: /

Austin: bottom.

Mexico: /

Brazil: /

Las Vegas: /

Abu Dhabi: /

Alpine

Bahrain: front wing.

Jeddah: beam wing.

Australia: flow diverters on the halo

Baku: Low load rear wing.

Miami: Alternative configuration for the body cooling panel.

Baku: bottom, rear wing and low load front wing flap.

You love me: /

Monaco: fairing of front suspension elements, bottom, sides, rear wing, beam wing.

Barcelona: /

Canada: rear wing, rear suspension element fairings.

Austria: /

Silverstone: front wing.

Budapest: front wing flaps.

Spa: bottom, front wing flap.

Zandvoort: /

Monza: beam wing.

Singapore: side radiator vents, rear-view mirrors, bodywork, beam wing.

Suzuka: /

Qatar: external diffuser bulkheads, rear wheel aerodynamics, cooling grills.

Austin: /

Mexico: bonnet and cooling vents.

Brazil: /

Las Vegas: adjustable front wing flaps, beam-wing, removal of rear wheel assembly flaps –

Abu Dhabi: /

McLaren

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: diffuser, rear wing.

Australia: narrow bonnet, test on Venturi channel flaps.

Baku: bottom, Venturi channels and diffuser, beam wing and low load rear wing.

You love me: /

Monaco: aerodynamics of the rear wheel units, rear wing, beam wing.

