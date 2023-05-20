F1, a forced stop weekend

It was supposed to be a weekend of celebration for Emilia-Romagna and action for Formula 1, which returned to the Imola circuit for the sixth round of the World Championship. Instead, the tragedy of the floods prevented the dispute for the Grand Prix and above all hit the Region very hard, which, also thanks to the help of Formula 1, is trying to restart.

The streaming rerun of Munich 2008

The Circus does what it can: it has donated one million euros to the Civil Protection, and now it is trying to get the action back on track too. He will do it in Monte-Carlo next week, but to give fans an appetizer, he will re-propose the 2008 Monaco GP in full version. The GP saw Lewis Hamilton win starting from third position: the Briton, on a track that was already wet at the start, mocked Kimi Raikkonen at the start and despite an error at the Tobacconist that damaged the rear right of his McLaren, he managed to precede Robert Kubica and Felipe Massa.

How to review Monaco 2008

The race can be reviewed on YouTube tomorrow at 18.

Imola 2021 tonight

In short, in a weekend lacking in action on the track, Formula 1 still wants to give us something. This afternoon, the championship’s official YouTube channel provided a rerun of the 2005 Imola Grand Prix, in which Fernando Alonso mocked Michael Schumacher with a stoic and clever defence. Tonight, at 21 and also on YouTube, the 2021 edition of the Santerno race is available, characterized by rain and which saw the first skirmishes between Max Verstappen and Hamilton in what would later be a memorable season.