What happened to Michael Masi? The former Formula 1 race director went missing in the aftermath of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The controversy following the decisions made by Masi in the evening of Yas Marina lasted for months, their effects have not yet subsided completely, despite last February 17 the decision to remove the Australian from his role was communicated by the FIA. as race director of Formula 1 after three seasons.

Masi has never made his position known, since the evening in Abu Dhabi he has not made any statements, a silence that has left the field open to many hypotheses and suppositions about his future.

Mohammed ben Sulayem, president of the FIA Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

In the paddock the Masi argument re-emerges from time to time and various sources have revealed that the position of the former race director is anything but conciliatory towards the decision taken by the FIA.

From the investigation that the International Federation carried out last winter (and the results of which were communicated on March 19) it emerged that Michael acted in good faith, and that everything that happened to Yas Marina can be traced back to human error. .

The FIA ​​report also confirmed the existence of an informal agreement within the Formula 1 system according to which the race should not have ended under the safety car regime.

In fact, the FIA ​​cleared the figure of its race director, but at the same time removed him from his post, a decision that in the paddock was also motivated by the pressure (not too disguised) made by Mercedes on the FIA ​​itself.

However, the decisions of the International Federation created a stalemate, as an employee who was effectively cleared by an internal investigation was removed from his post. All this could be resolved with a new sibling role, but this is an infeasible hypothesis since there is no equivalent position within the FIA ​​roles.

In this scenario, Masi, who is still an FIA man today, would have everything to bring a legal case against the International Federation, and according to various insiders with a good chance of winning it.

The FIA ​​motorhome Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The most accredited hypothesis, however, is that of a possibility of agreement between the two parties, the FIA ​​is not navigating in good water on the financial front and the prospect of finding itself defending its position in a labor court is not relaxed for many reasons.

According to some information collected in the Miami paddock, Masi is planning to return to Australia on a permanent basis (left at the beginning of 2019) after three years spent in London.

The epilogue of the story will depend on the willingness of the forty-four year old from Sidney to continue his activity in the world of motorsport. An ‘amicable’ agreement with the FIA ​​would allow him to see his work recognized, leaving open the possibility of maintaining an institutional role in Australia, vice versa if Masi decides to face the FIA ​​head-on (with a good chance of winning) it will become much more difficult to imagine for him a future in motorsport.