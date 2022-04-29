The 2022 Formula 1 season, conditioned by the regulatory revolution with the introduction of ground-effect single-seaters, gave as a first surprise a Mercedes not at the level of previous years.

The 8-time champion team is struggling with a currently not competitive W13 project and this has also raised questions about the power of the Mercedes power unit. Many have wondered if the Star’s latest project can boast the same horsepower as its rivals, but finding an answer is complex given the uninspiring performance of the entire project.

The same was done in Alpine. The transalpine team made its debut this year with a new engine that can be considered on a par with the power units of its main competitors, but understanding how much the progress made can only be attributed to the engine and how many to the chassis is not an easy exercise.

Who does not seem worried by the numbers that express the increase in power is Bruno Famin. The executive director of Alpine, in fact, considers the goodness of the overall project more interesting than the single numerical data.

“To be honest it’s not something that interests me. I’m more interested in the performance of the car, ”she replied dryly.

“We made some choices for our power unit in order to have the best car. Maybe we could have gotten better figures on the bench, but we would have found ourselves with a slower car in the end ”.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

“The A522 has been designed around the engine and this has been designed to achieve the best compromise to make the best car. We will continue to work in this way ”.

One of the great changes Alpine made on the Renault engine was the division between turbo and compressor, thus following a path already mapped out by Mercedes in 2014. The change was significant, but the team was aware of the benefits it would bring.

“This solution has resulted in better packaging and this is not the only choice we have made together with the Enstone team. We also worked to have better aerodynamics and a lower center of gravity to the advantage of overall performance ”.

Famin joined Alpine earlier this year in the wake of the revolution triggered by CEO Laurent Rossi. The Frenchman has spent the last three years at the FIA ​​as director of operations, but his name was already known to fans for having been the technical director of Peugeto and having contributed to the successes of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Pikes Peak.

Debris flew by as Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, battles Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Its entry was intended both to make a qualitative leap at the Renault headquarters in Viry-Chatillon and to ensure better integration between the French structure and the team’s Enstone headquarters.

“We will continue to invest in facilities. We have created a brand new building for the assembly of the power unit and we are renovating the entire ground floor of the historic site. In addition to this we are investing in new benches and other equipment to prepare for the development of the next generation car ”.

Famin is aware that in order to aim for success it is essential that the integration between engine and chassis is the best possible. The Frenchman is aware of the difficulties involved in having to coordinate two work groups located in distant territories, but he explained how the situation has improved compared to the past thanks also to the remote work experience lived in the middle of the pandemic.

“Maybe COVID helped us in all of this and made everyone feel they could work together. It is a new way to collaborate, but we have also sent strong signals regarding the management of the team thanks to the arrival of Otmar, Pat Fry and Matt Harman ”.

“The fact that both the engine and the 2022 car represented a decisive step forward is proof that these choices are working and the guys are realizing it. We know this is the way to go to win and we are pushing everyone in the same direction ”.