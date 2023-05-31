Although on the surface the Monaco Grand Prix reserved an almost unchanged ranking compared to qualifying, the Principality race offered many insights, especially with regards to the fight for victory and for the podium.

One of the big questions concerns above all what happened during lap 54, the one in which Fernando Alonso returned to the pits to put on the medium tyre, in contrast to other drivers who had instead opted for the intermediate. Once the games were over, it clearly didn’t turn out to be the most correct choice, fueling doubts about what would have happened if the Spaniard’s car had chosen to fit the green band compound.

So let’s find out what the data tell us, trying to understand the reasons for the choices of the Aston Martins and what would have changed with a different strategy.

Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen on the podium Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Why mount the average?

The decision to stop to initially fit a set of medium compound tires must be seen in a scenario where, in reality, the teams did not expect the rain to arrive. Analyzing the radio messages to the drivers during the ten laps that preceded the second round of pit stops, what emerges is that most of the teams expected only a few sporadic drops of rain, nothing that could lead them to consider switching to tires intermediate.

A scenario that also follows the situation of the Aston Martin-Alonso duo. The team’s primary target was above all to be able to identify a window that would allow him to get back on track without finding himself in the traffic of lapped riders. It is no coincidence that the same track engineer had suggested to the Spaniard that, once they had identified the ideal gap, the idea was to stop in order to mount the medium compound tires with which to reach the flag at chess. Tires which, moreover, could have offered greater grip in the case of slippery asphalt.

As with other teams, when the rain arrived in the second sector, the choice was twofold: take a risk by mounting the intermediates or rely on the data at your disposal which suggested the opposite decision? The team expected the rain to last only a few minutes, moreover at a time when it was actually localized only in the second sector, so much so that the asphalt in the pit lane was still completely dry. A risk that Aston Martin did not want to take, instead preferring the safer option given the safety margin available on George Russell, who at that moment was in third place by almost 24 seconds.

Fernando Alonso at the time of the pit stop for the medium tyre Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

In fact, we must think that if the intermediate hadn’t worked as expected, Alonso would have had to stop a second time, also jeopardizing the podium considering that he would realistically have rejoined behind those riders who had already stopped previously.

“We hadn’t expected a lot of rain, to be honest. We thought it would only be a short shower, that the track would dry quickly because the track was very hot [a livello di temperature]. Usually they say: ‘Ok, let’s stay out another lap, two or three, but the tires were already quite worn'”.

“And we saw that the temperatures were dropping. So it was a bit of a risk. When the car came back [ai box] with this information, we said, ‘Okay, let’s mount the middle school’. But then, when the car was back on track, we saw a little later that there was really a lot of rain. And we had to go back and re-enter,” explained Aston Martin Team Principal Mike Krack.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

What would have happened if Alonso had mounted the intermediate right away?

Without a shadow of a doubt, talking with hindsight offers many food for thought, a game that is passionate. After the race, the doubts that emerged revolved around what would have happened if Aston Martin had taken the risk of calling Alonso to mount the intermediate directly.

To evaluate this scenario, there are some elements that I can provide a more complete picture of: on the one hand, what Verstappen was actually doing in the lead, on the other the lap completed by Yuki Tsunoda in the intermediates.

In fact, the Japanese of AlphaTauri had returned to the pit lane a few seconds before Alonso himself but, unlike the Asturian, had opted for wet tires, which allows you to have an almost real-time reference on the conditions he would have also found the standard bearer of the Aston Martin.

Comparison of track positions at the start of lap 55: Alonso (new medium) is a few seconds behind Tsunoda (just come out of the pits on intermediate) and about 26 seconds behind Verstappen (still on used medium tyre) Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Comparing Verstappen’s return lap and Tsunoda’s out lap, we can see how the splits in the first sector the Japanese had recovered about seven tenths, while in the second split that delta increased to eight seconds. A scenario not too different from the one that also sees Esteban Ocon and Lewis Hamilton as protagonists, who also stopped to mount the intermediates: about a second recovered in the first partial, between seven and eight seconds in the central split.

The real problem would have been the third sector, whose conditions worsened significantly right on the lap in which Verstappen returned. The reference in this case is given by Kevin Magnussen who, without errors, in that same lap completed the last split in 30.137s still on used hard tyres, or almost five seconds slower than the previous lap: however, realistically the Dutch he would have taken a few more risks and wouldn’t have had to take the last corner on the next straight, so the time lost would have been more contained, between three and four seconds.

Bearing in mind that Alonso is back on track with a gap of approx 26 seconds after making the pit stop for the medium tyres, this scenario shows that, if he had instead fitted the intermediates, the Spaniard would actually have had a chance to go out in front of Verstappen when the latter would have made his pit stop. In fact, it must be assumed that the pit window would be slightly lower than in a standard dry race situation, with an estimate that is around 18 seconds.

Comparison of track positions at the end of lap 55: it can be seen how Tsunoda (intermediate tyre) recovered a lot on Verstappen (used medium tyre), as well as Alonso (new medium tyre) recovered more than 5 seconds on Verstappen Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Did Verstappen have some leeway?

The previous scenario is clearly based on what happened, therefore with the partials actually obtained by Verstappen in that particular situation. A comparison on which, however, there are arguments that need to be explored, in particular regarding the pace that he was keeping the Dutchman.

In the previous laps, the team had advised the Hasselt driver to pay particular attention in the first sector, starting from the Massenet area. In fact, from one lap to the next, the times in that final stretch of the track increased by about three seconds, as can also be seen from the telemetry. An aspect that can also be seen in the second sector, the wettest and most insidious one.

On the return lap, however, the rain began to pour more insistently and the two-time world champion slowed down further, without taking huge risks, also because he had been warned by the pits that Alonso had stopped to put on dry tyres.

Verstappen telemetry comparison, Giro 52-53, Monaco GP. It can be appreciated how the Dutchman chose a more careful approach in the first and second split Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

In that particular circumstance, only five riders were still on the track on dry tires: Verstappen, Magnussen, Sainz, Hulkenberg and Leclerc, in the order in which they passed through the first photocell. The interesting aspect is that the Dutchman was the slowest overall, with a time of 28.610, while the quickest was the Monegasque, setting a time of 26.046. While it is true that the Ferrarista could count on new medium tires changed a few laps ago, in this case the comparison provided by the Dane from Haas can come in handy, as he lapped in 26.615 despite still being on the hard tires fitted at the start.

Basically, it cannot be excluded that the Red Bull standard bearer had a few seconds in his pocket to play in case he was informed that Alonso had returned to fit the green band tyre. However, even in this case, it is appropriate to reason on the circumstances.

If on that return lap Verstappen rode without taking too many risks and in any case made contact with the barriers before the tunnel, which can clearly happen in such a complex situation, moreover failing to gain a margin on Oscar Piastri, who in that moment he was behind him lapped with the hard tire mounted from the start of the race, how would the scenarios have changed with a faster pace? The need and haste of having to push to accumulate those seconds needed to go out ahead of the Spaniard could have further compromised the situation.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen would have had to complete an extremely fast lap, guided to perfection, as in the search for the best lap. And perhaps, even then, it would not have been enough to reverse the situation.

It is difficult to give a definitive answer as to how much margin the Dutch driver still had in his pocket, but it is quite clear that if Aston Martin had decided to take the risk by fitting the intermediate tire from the outset, it could realistically have put Alonso in a position to be able to come out front and fight for the win. From then on it was going to be a good fight between two Champions.