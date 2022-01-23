The table we publish really makes an impression! Since F1 entered the hybrid era in 2014, single-seaters have experienced continued weight growth. We are talking about over a quintal, to be precise we have reached 105 kg with the introduction of the new ground effect machines that will make their debut this year.

Nico Rosberg, Mercedes F1 W05 Hybrid, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W05, 2014 Monaco GP Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

In just nine years of history we have gone from 690 kg in 2014 to 795 kg in 2022! An enormity, if we consider that we analyze, however, only the Formula 1 that already had a power unit, an element that significantly contributed to the increase in mass compared to the cars with naturally aspirated V8 engines used until 2013 which had a minimum of 642 kg.

The weight escalation

Year Weight kg 2014 690 2015 702 2016 702 2917 728 2018 734 2019 743 2020 746 2021 752 2022 795

In 2014 there was a jump of 48 kg, while this year we register a step of 43 kg with the F1 2021 that already had power units of the same generation (those that will be used this year will only be evolutions for the introduction of fuel E10).

Wanting to play a little game, we can give another point of reference: the Lotus 78, the first ground-effect single-seater that appeared in 1977, according to the statements of the time by Colin Chapman, weighed just 588 kg, that is to say two quintals less: 207 kg to be precise, even considering that the minimum weight of the F1 from 1973 to 1980 could reach 575 kg. It should be specified, in order to have homologous data, that that data did not consider the pilot, now estimated at 80 kg.

Group photo of the drivers with the F1 2022 single-seater Photo by: Liberty Media

In 2019, in fact, there was an increase of 10 kg in the sum of car + driver precisely because, while until 2018 the most performing drivers were forced to strict diets to allow the technicians to recover a few kilos on the car, now there is no plus the advantage of having a “jockey” in the cockpit because the driver’s missing mass is transformed into ballast and, therefore, everyone is now on par.

For this “fattening” of F1 there have been multiple causes that have added up over time: the main ones were due to the safety measures that were gradually introduced (the Halo was adopted in 2018), but also to the need to contain costs without the exasperation in the search for certain parts that, indeed, are moving towards a standardization of parts and regulatory choices: in 2017, for example, the much more beautiful “wide” single-seaters cost 28 kg on the scale.

Comparison of the size of 13-inch tires with 18-inch tires Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Obviously, the change of rules that leads to ground-effect F1 also introduces the revolution of wheels and tires, which go from the traditional 13 inches to the expected 18 inches. This novelty dictated by marketing needs “costs” with a lot of wheel covers about 15 of the 43 kg increase.

To all this we must also add the effect of the new braking system with the larger carbon discs and the readjusted calipers: we are talking about a further increase of about 3 kg. And all this will have a great influence on the behavior of the machines because they are masses that act on the unsprung masses.

Detail of the Honda engine mounted on the AlphaTauri AT02 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Even the power unit, just to avoid exasperation of very expensive materials, must be at least 150 kg (the batteries must be between 20 and 25 kg, while the MGU-K cannot go below 7 kg and the MGU-H under 4. kg).

Should we worry? Absolutely not, especially since the latest indications that emerge from the simulations speak of very interesting performances, with cars that already at the beginning of the development of the new regulation could already be half a second from those of last year, but it is clear that it will not be possible. go on indefinitely with weight gain.

One can of Esso unleaded petrol Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

The sustainability of F1, pending the arrival of zero-emission synthetic fuels, will also pass through fuel savings. Less mass of the single-seaters equates to less resistance to running and, therefore, greater efficiency which is immediately reflected in a reduction in the amount of fuel to be loaded into the tank, reducing emissions.

Pursuing choices dictated by safety, marketing and the desire to limit expenses as a result of the Budget Cap, the easiest way to increase weight was taken, but it is clear that if an LMP1 Prototype (non-hybrid) could reach 833 kg, it’s time to look at a turnaround that will make F1 more responsive when changing direction, given that the new single-seaters for the drivers will be rather difficult to drive in the slow and even more physical …

Let’s hope we don’t have to wait until 2026 to see a trend reversal …