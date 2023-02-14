Well yes. It is still possible in 2023 to attend a presentation of a new Formula 1 single-seater with the certainty of not being in front of an ad hoc set-up mannequin or a fake-car. To dispel any doubts, Ferrari decided that the first image of the SF-23 would be in motion, complete with the engine running and the driver (Charles Leclerc, winner of the draw with Sainz to get on the car first) at the wheel.

The feedback was unanimous, the one seen at Fiorano was the most beautiful and exciting presentation seen in recent years, and Ferrari drew on its internal resources to succeed in the enterprise. The Scuderia’s added value is within itself, and the proof was tangible today.

The Fiorano circuit was crowded in the early morning, with a spring sun to make everything easier. Drivers, company and technical top management, sponsors, technical partners, the media and a grandstand where they will soon have five hundred fans representing the Ferrari Clubs together with some students from local schools. An extraordinary atmosphere has emerged, which has enhanced a place that oozes history.

Strolling in front of Enzo Ferrari’s house is the best location to await the presentation of a new single-seater from the Scuderia. When the shutter of the historic Fiorano box was raised, two sounds were mixed, that of the power unit and the roar of the fans, the “official” ones in the grandstand and the large group of enthusiasts present since the early hours of the morning on the traditional location ( that’s what it’s called now…) of the bridge.

Ferrari SF-23 on track at Fiorano

Leclerc arrived at a slow pace up to the first corner, and after greeting the fans he began to push, going a little beyond what is the ordinary protocol in the first lap of the life of a new single-seater. A few laps, then the baton passed to Sainz, who before getting into the car asked Leclerc if everything was in order.

“I wanted to be certain – the Spaniard later confessed – because I wanted to push a little, even if only for two laps and even if only ‘demo’ tires can be used in these tests”. In the end he got out of the car like a happy child for the gift. “We’ll see in Bahrain, and by the way, I have to drop a kilo of weight before starting the season. Blame the appetizers!”.

After two years of digital presentations, forced by the COVID situation, Fiorano’s day was a great breath of fresh air. Suddenly so many needs were swept away that had by now become dogmas for the Formula 1 teams, justifiable only in part by the reduced winter break which made winters real tour de force, and by the dictat of privacy which often leads to ridiculous.

Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Ferrari

“Formula 1 needs these events – commented Leclerc – bringing fans, partners, the media and also all the engineers and technicians involved in the project to the track was wonderful. It was great to see everyone gathered around the car, the real car going around the track, enjoying the nature of Formula 1. And I think we were brave as a team to do it, because the first ever setup lap you do in a new car you never know how it goes. We took the risk to do something different and I hope you enjoyed it, it was a good day for me and I think also for Ferrari and Formula 1.”

“Presentations should always be like this”, was the comment heard above all by the many foreigners present at Fiorano, which makes us think. In the end, what everyone agreed on was a place that Ferrari visits every day and a car that runs on the track. And speaking of the car, the motto that accompanied the first public outing of the SF-23 is that of “no revolution”, but the evolution of what needed to be improved. Ferrari, on the other hand, was certainly not back from a disastrous 2022 season, and there was a lot of good in F1-75 that was wisely maintained.

Frederic Vasseur’s first goal is reliability, the second is to fine-tune the process that determines race strategies, a context in which some modifications have already been decided. Tomorrow Leclerc and Sainz will be able to indulge in a few more laps of the Fiorano circuit, where the filming day will be held which allows for 100 kilometers of travel, then it will already be time to send everything to Bahrain. Ferrari’s objectives are clear, and reaffirmed by both Vasseur and the two drivers. They couldn’t be different, after a second position only one goal remains.

Read also: