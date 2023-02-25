The three days of pre-season testing that launches the 2023 World Championship have concluded in Bahrain. The very first evaluations on the leading teams. The world champions and the reds still seem to be ahead of everyone

Right Ferronato – sakhir (bahrain)

It had finished in the sign of Red Bull, it starts again with the probable favorite Red Bull of the season. Ferrari is the first pursuer, then there is a slightly delayed Mercedes with an Aston Martin which seems the ideal candidate for the surprise role at the start of the championship. All the others seem close and only the first tests of next week, in particular Saturday’s qualifying, will give a clearer picture of the real values ​​on the track. Meanwhile, let’s see the main ideas offered by these first pre-season tests.

super red bull — There Red Bull scares. Also last year, to tell the truth, the cars from Milton Keynes made an exploit during the tests but then at the beginning the results were different, with difficulties in the very first races. In these tests, however, we saw Verstappen and Perez lap without particular problems, there is the impression that Red Bull has managed to refine a car that was already fast and there is probably also a logic linked to the limitations that there will be in developments in the season, due to the sanction for the budget cap: starting strong immediately, taking many points and then managing the return of rivals.

ferrari looking for trim — There Ferrari it’s quick, but has yet to find the right set-up. Hearing Leclerc’s words on Saturday, it is clear that the Cavallino has taken the step forward he was looking for but now he has to put the data together and find the ideal compromise. In terms of speed, the positive aspect is that the performance jumps out, which is always the one closest to Red Bull and therefore the starting point is good. Sainz said he was satisfied with how the program was completed and how the car fits his style, much more than at the beginning of 2022, Leclerc appeared more frowning. The first verdicts next week.

mercedes difficulty — There Mercedes it appeared to be in difficulty, even if one must always be wary of the tests and take into account the reaction capabilities of this team. The W14, however, has struggled and seems to be carrying the problems of last season. The bouncing, if nothing else, has disappeared, but there are grip problems and the hydraulic problem Russell accused yesterday is a wake-up call. Also remembering how in the golden years the Mercedes showed up and grinded laps in bursts from the first tests. There is already talk of a return to competitiveness after 5-6 races with the first updates, it's not a good sign.

aston martin lurking — The palm of surprise definitely goes to theAston Martin by Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard seems to be the perfect ingredient on a car which, as chief engineer Luca Furbatto said, “dared to try to be original without copying anyone else, it’s our stuff and 95% completely different from last year. We had to recover a 1”5 gap from the leaders so we pushed for innovation. We expect to be behind the top 3”. But already it might not be a surprise to see Alonso undermine the Mercedes.

mclaren lapsed — Another noblewoman who seems a bit decayed appears to be la McLaren. The two cars from Woking didn't particularly shine as they grappled with various problems that hindered the work. The novelty Oscar Piastri inevitably had to adapt and fatally cannot be 100% yet at the start of the season. There seems to be a lot of work to do, Lando Norris has not hidden that there are several things to fix.

the rest of the world — The rest of the group seems to be very compressed. They’ve worked well and appear to be on the ball either Alpha Tauri That Alfa Romeo, even if the latter accused a reliability problem with Bottas on the last day. The team from Faenza instead showed a Nyck De Vries who already appeared at ease and confirmed that he is a rider capable of learning quickly. Solid as expected the two of Haas, Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen: they have been chosen to help the US team grow and thanks to them the Haas could be one of the single-seaters ready to seize the opportunities that may arise during the season. To review Alpine And Williamswhich in these three days have carried out a dense work program but have not aroused great impressions.