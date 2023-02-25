The tests at the Sakhir did not clarify what the balance of power will be in the opening race, but they certainly offered important indications, above all of a general nature. Except for sporadic exceptions, all the teams ran continuously, accumulating kilometers after kilometers without any particular technical problems. Bahrain tests confirm how all motorists enjoy greater reliability compared to a year ago, when practice was interrupted by repeated red flags. After a 2022 in which some manufacturers, Ferrari and Alpine above all, had forced development to the detriment of reliability, a year later the same engine makers managed to get their hands on last season’s problems.

Secondly, the 2023 cars are more efficient and consequently faster in a straight line than their predecessors. The tailwind on the Bahrain straight has helped to achieve higher speeds, but everything points to the fact that by the end of the current technical cycle the ground-effect Formula 1 cars could become the fastest ever on the straight. The most important theme of this preseason are though the new front tyres, with reinforced structure and deflated internal pressurea, increasing the grip on the front axle. The result is single-seaters much more focused on the front end, free from the recurring understeer of 2022. With a wobbly rear end, sliding accentuates the wear of the rear tires lap after lap, leading the drivers to manage an increasing oversteer towards the end of the race.

As explained by Mario Isola, the teams are still trying to figure out how “connect the rear axle with the front one”, i.e. how to rebalance cars after the increase in front-end grip. However, part of this work has already been anticipated in the design phase. In fact, the 2023 single-seaters have visually more relaxed front wings, with a more marked outwash effect. The same change has encouraged some teams to reevaluate philosophies discarded last season. In 2022, for example, Aston Martin sported an upwardly arched front wing to channel a greater flow of air under the floor, renouncing part of the aerodynamic load of the wing itself. The idea was unsuccessful in 2022, but this year it was timidly taken up by Mercedes and above all by Alpine.

Red Bull picks up where it left off

Finally in Bahrain the aura of mystery surrounding the RB19 has disappeared, a direct evolution of the world champion single-seater and updated above all in the background. The new Red Bull proves to be an excellent starting point, a car especially suitable for racing and with a good overall balance. The return to minimum weight and the new Pirellis help counter the chronic understeer of the RB18, which instead had a very stable rear. The same quality has remained on its heir, which presents itself as a well-planted car with excellent traction.

As already pointed out by Federico Albano, both Perez and Verstappen lapped with great consistency in their times, especially on the first day, with all the passes concentrated around 1’36”. The consistency of the RB19 is unquestionable, but at the same time the tests in Bahrain tell of a team that had less need than the competition to experiment with set-ups. Without having to go and investigate in extreme conditions, constancy over time was the natural consequence. On the other hand, the new Red Bull derives from a proven and already well-balanced 2022 projectto which few corrections have been made.







Max Verstappen and Giampiero Lambiase spoke of being working “on the details”, also hinting at a preparation work on the set-up already aimed at the inaugural Grand Prix. In fact, the RB19 ran in a medium-high load configuration, more suited to the Sakhir track than Ferrari’s medium-low load configuration. The excellent times seen in the tests, especially in the race pace, are therefore the result of a good starting base, which differs little from the 2022 car well known to the team, but at the same time also of a set-up already marked by the Bahraini track.

Ferrari hidden and yet to be discovered

In the tests in Bahrain, the Prancing Horse did not deliberately hide its competitiveness, at least not more than its rivals, but due to the work done, the effective potential of the SF-23 is still hidden, all to be discovered and in progress. La Rossa 2023 presents itself as a project born well, very fast in the straight line but a bit struggling in the corners. However, this is not due to a lack of load compared to the F1-75, but rather to some balancing problems still to be fixed.

Ferrari worked mainly to experiment with the set-up. Riders and Team Principals have repeatedly referred to “a scan of the whole machine”, a work aimed at “investigate trim options” and to “discover the car”. The SF-23 is an evolution of the F1-75, but at the same time it has changed under its skin, especially in the internal mechanics of the suspension and in the overall balance. “It’s a different car and you necessarily have to drive it a little differently”Leclerc explained.

Precisely because of the need to discover the new behavior of Ferrari, Vasseur explained the importance of turning while maintaining “the fuel load and the other options are constant”. In order to analyze the responses of the SF-23 to the various settings, at Ferrari it was in fact important to change a few parameters at a time, so as not to contaminate the individual results with other factors. Also for this reason, the Ducati ran with a constant load level and with the same rear wing for three days. Not surprisingly, the specification used in the tests was the intermediate load one among those available in 2022, precisely to investigate the behavior of a basic structure. The lighter wing is an indication of a Ferrari that hasn’t yet started working to optimize the set-up for the Bahrain track, an aspect that hasn’t helped manage the degradation in the race simulations. In the morning of the third day, however, a high-load wing was glimpsed, which will be used in the opening race.

The same porpoising seen from time to time in tests is not a wake-up call. Ferrari indeed has spaced at the extremes of the trim intervals, just to investigate each situation. Furthermore, aerodynamic rebound, if managed, is not necessarily a bad thing. The SF-23 continues to run low and stiff, with a philosophy therefore much more prone to trigger porpoising.

The synthesis is that of a Ferrari that has changed since 2022, on which it is natural that work still needs to be done to find the ideal set-up, an observation which suggests that there is residual potential. Leclerc sums up the situation in Maranello perfectly: “With these three days of testing, I can say that we are still working hard to find the car’s strong point in terms of set-up. I hope there is still some leeway”. Red Bull appears excellent in terms of race pace and balance, but at the moment it is unknown if and how far the SF-23 will be. Furthermore, if Ferrari were to start behind Red Bull next Sunday as well, nothing would prevent them from being able to recover in the following races, as awareness of the new Red increases.

Mercedes half promoted

The W14 is a decidedly more stable and solid base than its progenitor. Nonetheless, the Mercedes 2023 is a car with problems with balance, especially in the middle of the corner, suffering from oversteer accentuated by the heat. Already the W13 was a car with a rather weak rear end and the greater front grip given by the new Pirellis didn’t help in this perspective. From this point of view, debuting on a rear-limited track like Bahrain is not the best for Mercedes.

Then there are the declarations of Toto Wolf, who announces the arrival by mid-season of new side panels for the W14, more similar to the competition. The Mercedes 2023 appears as an incomplete project, whose chassis, gearbox and suspension had not yet been defined at the beginning of autumn. The main limitation of the W13 was ground clearance and ground clearance, areas on which attention was focused in Brackley during the winter. Once this aspect has been fixed, Mercedes will now be able to focus on renovating the bodywork, which is not decisive on ground-effect single-seaters, but still influential.

Aston Martin impresses, but watch out for Alpine

Silverstone’s is a totally different team from the one that gave birth to the 2022 single-seater, now much more organized and with greater human and economic resources. The technical comeback expressed during the last championship was worthy of a top team, sending out important signals. The 2022 Aston Martin could also count on a very stable rear, which then became an excellent starting point for 2023, in which all cars tend to suffer from oversteer. The AMR23 has impressed insiders and there are those who are candidates for the role of fourth force.

At the same time however, in Bahrain there are those who have remained in the shadows. Like Ferrari, Alpine has been constantly working on the settings, aiming to collect data, experiment with the set-up and map all the mechanics and aerodynamics of a profoundly renewed single-seater. Ocon and Gasly didn’t hold back their compliments on a car that gives good sensations and responds excellently when entering corners. The A523 was born to turn at the lowest possible heights from the ground and the impressions from the side of the track in fact speak of a very stiff car on the suspensions. The alarm bell, however, comes from the pit stops, with disturbing problems with extracting the rear wheels, operations that sometimes last even a few minutes.

McLaren she appeared struggling in the Bahrain trials. More than the results from the track, the low mileage accumulated and the declarations of Andrea Stella, who admitted that the team did not achieve the design objectives in terms of aerodynamic efficiency, are of concern. However, it would be reckless to make a prediction on the balance of power of a centre-group that promises to be incredibly compact. The same Williams, the last force in 2022, has been shooting consistently, working to lengthen the short deck of the FW44 in terms of balance. Appointment in a week therefore, with the awareness that the games are anything but done.