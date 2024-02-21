Bahrain test, the first day of F1 school

A Formula 1 that is in some ways old, in others very new, found itself at the starting line today in Bahrain, for the first day of official testing.

Between profoundly renewed colors and names and others that are much more traditional, after surprise market hits and corporate earthquakes that risk having very important consequences very soon, Red Bull and Max Verstappen have once again prevailed, capable of immediately causing fear by gaining over a second to everyone.

F1 Bahrain tests, the gallery

To have more relevant information we will have to wait for the next few days, in the meantime these are the best photos of the day.

The program

Formula 1 returns to the track tomorrow, again from 8am to 12pm and from 1pm to 5pm, for the second day of testing in Bahrain. Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez will also be present, the only ones who did not ride today. The tests will last until Friday, then it will immediately be time to think about the first race of the year, scheduled for Saturday 2 March.