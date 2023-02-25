Red Bull sends a very specific signal to everyone by finishing the third and final day of 2023 Formula 1 pre-season tests in the lead thanks to the best time obtained by Sergio Perez.

The Mexican driver, who was at the wheel of the RB19 all day today, stopped the clock in 1’30″305, setting what is the best time of the tests thanks to a set of C4 tires (which will not be used next weekend in race) and cooler temperatures.

But if the flying lap counts for Perez’s statistics and morale, the race pace that the RB19 manages to put on and the naturalness with which it does it continues to frighten the opponents. It doesn’t matter to him whether the 2-time world champion or the Mexican expert is behind the wheel.

Red Bull will appear at the starting line ready, while Mercedes may have to bask in the illusion of a second time, the one obtained by Lewis Hamilton this afternoon, the result of various tests to understand what is not working on the W14.

The 7-time world champion was 3 tenths slower than Perez, but to seize his time he used an advantage set of compounds, namely the C5, the softest in the 2023 range made by Pirelli. Not a small advantage, which however led him to beat Valtteri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo C43 by just 2 tenths.

Indeed, Alfa takes another moment of glory by entering among the top teams after yesterday’s best time set by Guan Yu Zhou. Ferrari, on the other hand, concentrated above all on race pace. That was the F1-75’s Achilles heel and it’s still for this reason that the Sakhir tests were mainly based on a certain type of work.

Leclerc’s fourth time arrived on a hot track at the end of the morning session. That of Sainz in worse conditions than those in which Perez took the best time. The SF-23 looks like a competitive car on one lap and the impression is that there is more potential to extract.

On the flying lap yesterday’s impressions were confirmed: the race pace on the C1 was excellent, which next week will be the Hards, while with the C3 the times collapsed too quickly against Red Bull. Sainz’s last stint done with those compounds leaves a question mark. After some modifications, Carlos rejoined the track and did a more convincing and stable 9-lap stint with the C3s.

Many, today, have tried the C4. Among these Yuki Tsunoda, sixth with the AlphaTauri AT04. The single-seater from Faenza showed more shadows than lights, but on the flying lap it didn’t go so badly. Seventh for Haas with Kevin Magnussen, while Nico Hulkenberg, 15th, took care to ring in laps and try the compounds, stopping at C3. Pretty much the same work done by Nyck De Vries, last of the day.

Mercedes in trouble. Toto Wolff says it, George Russell also admitted it, eighth in today’s overall standings and struggling in the middle of the corner with the W14. It’s clear that having pursued the 2022 philosophy hasn’t paid off and in Brackley they’re already at work trying to put on yet another patch from the last few months so as not to throw away another season.

The Aston Martin AMR23s of Fernando Alonso and Felipe Drugovich close the Top 10, but don’t be fooled. The Silverstone cars impressed with excellent pace on C1 tires throughout the afternoon, with the Asturian at the wheel. The Brazilian himself certainly did not disfigure in the morning. They could be the big surprise of the first part of the season.

Alpine is instead one of the big question marks of these tests. 12th and 14th times for Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, yet the two continue to say they have a competitive single-seater in their hands. At this point only the first GP of the season will be able to reveal whether their words are circumstantial or if, on the other hand, they have a grain of truth.

McLaren, on the other hand, is confirmed in difficulty both with Lando Norris and with the rookie Oscar Piastri. The MCL60 is back and it shows. The two will have to wait for better times, as well as Williams, who could wear the role of bringing up the rear once again.