Red Bull on the shields

At the first contact with the brand new Red Bull RB20the three-time world champion Max Verstappen completed 142 laps without the slightest problem, inflicting a gap of 1″140 to the first of his rivals, Lando Norris on McLaren.

A truly important test of strength, which is making fans, professionals, but also the opposing teams and the entire F1 fear of being able to witness another dominant season of the cars designed by Adrian Newey.

Marko flies low

Red Bull did not want to comment in triumphalist tones on the result of the first day of 2024 testing in Bahrain, limiting itself to recording Max Verstappen's satisfaction. The Germans of Cars, Motor and Sport they collected some statements from the team consultant Helmut Markowho wanted to provide a key to understanding his driver's 1'31.344.

“The benefit is not as large as it seems. We were the only ones to take to the track with new medium tires in the cooler evening hours. This explains the big jump made in the afternoon“, said the Austrian, adding: “We believe our real advantage is 3 tenths“.

Andrew Shovlin, head of Mercedes engineers, also spoke yesterday: “There is very little difference between us, Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin. But there is another clear fact: Red Bull is ahead of everyone.”

Further clues as to what will be ahead will be available from Day 2 of the Bahrain tests, which you can follow live with our live broadcast.