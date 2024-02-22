Leclerc before the stop

The morning of the Bahrain tests ended with an hour and a half early because of a manhole lifted by Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and hit with the floor of the car – which was damaged – by Charles Leclerc's Ferrari a few moments later.

In the previous 150 minutes the fastest was Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)who stopped the clock on1'31.750 – around four tenths from yesterday's best time of Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

Second place for Oscar Piastri's McLaren, 578 thousandths away, third place for Logan Sargeant (Williams) eight tenths.

Sergio Perez's Red Bull finished fourth, 1″129 behind Leclerc, after experiencing a problem with the braking system on his first run. Fifth Alonso (Aston Martin), sixth Hamilton (Mercedes), seventh Zhou (Kick Sauber), eighth Gasly (Alpine), ninth Hulkenberg (Haas), tenth Tsunoda (RB).

Given the interruption, we will leave in the afternoon one hour earlier: at 12:00 Italian time, instead of the 1:00 pm originally planned.

F1 Bahrain, live coverage of the day-2 morning of the tests

You can relive the thrills of F1 testing with our direct writing.

F1 Bahrain, the times of the day-2 morning of the tests