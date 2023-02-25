[F1] – Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live written of the morning session of the third day of winter tests in Bahrain on the Sakhir circuit, which will also be the scene of the first official round of the 2023 F1 championship. The green light at the bottom of the pit lane starts at 08:00 Italian time (ten o’clock in Bahrain) and the session will last until 12:15.

The session will start at 08.00

07.30 – Here you can find today’s driving schedules. It will be the last test session available for Charles Leclerc, who will be the protagonist for the first time in the morning, then leaving room for Carlos Sainz in the afternoon.

07.15 – Among the disappointed teams of these first two days there is certainly Mercedes, knocked out yesterday in the afternoon session by some plumbing problems.

07.00 – Let’s start our report starting from yesterday’s results, which saw a surprise rise Zhou Guanyu with Alfa Romeo.