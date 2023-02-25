



[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live coverage of the afternoon session of the third day of winter testing in Bahrain on the Sakhir circuit, which will also be the scene of the first official round of the 2023 F1 championship. The green light at the end of the pit lane starts at 1.15pm Italian time and the session will last until 5.30pm.

15.38 – Norris goes up to P8 with a new medium tyre. 1:32,691 for the British, +1.667 from Leclerc.

15.36 – An important indiscretion arrives from Germany: Red Bull would be close to closing ties with AlphaTauri.

15.34 – The point of our Federico Albano, who compares the laps of Leclerc and Sainz.

#Leclerc vs #Sainz, the best test times. Very similar features: #SF23 good in braking, a little effort on the side, especially in load transfers and rear still a bit light. Similar traces showing understanding of similar behavior #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/mw2cNBL34K — Federico Albano (@Fred__18) February 25, 2023

15.32 – Perez’ last stint on C3 was really excellent.

1:37,660

1:37,643

1:37,590

1:37,842

1:37,730

1:37,885

1:37,770

1:37,892

1:37,706

1:37,667

15.30 – Norris should be back on track shortly. Finished the work on the front wing.

A spell for a Norris out of the car and on the pit wall. He’s only completed 13 laps so far since the lunch break. He’s just about to jump back in the car #F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/w6MaayAtRF — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) February 25, 2023

15.30 – The top-10 two hours before the end of the tests.

1. Leclerc 1:31.024 (C4)

2. Sainz +0.012 (C4)

3. Russell +0.418 (C5)

4. Alonso +0.426 (C4)

5.Perez +0.690 (C3)

6. Hamilton +0.936 (C3)

7. Drugovich +1.051 (C5)

8. Gasly +1.738 (C3)

9. Albon +1.769 (C5)

10. Hulkenberg +2.305 (C3)

15.26 – Clear improvement of Alonso, that up C4 he moves to P4 at +0.426 from Leclerc.

15.24 – 1:31.170 for Sainz, who does not improve and remains in second place by 12 thousandths.

15.22 – Third qualifying attempt with C4 for Sainz.

15.20 – Perez’s great long run, which does not decrease, on the contrary it improves and currently laps in 1:37.667.

15.16 – In the meantime, Perez has started a new long run with used C3 tyres. Mexican times in brief: 1:37.6, 1:37.5, 1:37.8, 1:37.7, 1:37.8. Let’s see if once again the average drops after the fifth-sixth lap.

15.10 – Fifth time for Alonso, who overtook Drugovich despite two compounds behind. The Spaniard is 993 thousandths behind Leclerc.

09.15 – The record in the first sector (28.953) is not enough for him to stay ahead of Leclerc: only 12 thousandths separate the two Ferrari drivers!

15.08 – Sainz launches again with new C4 rubber.

15.04 – Leclerc in close contact with David Sanchez. Monegasque who doesn’t seem very happy.

15.02 – Hamilton climbs to P6 with C3 new. 1:32,147 for the seven-time world champion.

15.00 – This is the top-10 after the first timid attempts at qualifying simulation.

1. Leclerc 1:31.024 (C4)

2. Sainz +0.138 (C4)

3. Russell +0.418 (C5)

4. Perez +0.690 (C3)

5. Drugovich +1.051 (C5)

6. Alonso +1.225 (C3)

7. Gasly +1.738 (C3)

8. Albon +1.769 (C5)

9. Hulkenberg +2.305 (C3)

10.Ocon +2.369 (C3)

14.57 – This is Perez’s stint on C3.

1:38.003

1:37,851

1:37,869

1:38.111

1:38.154

1:38,710

1:38,947

1:38,900

1:38.698

1:39.043

14.52 – The Spaniard rises to P2 at +0.138 from Leclerc with the same C4 tire.

14.51 – Only 27 thousandths of a delay from Sainz from Leclerc in the first intermediate.

14.50 – Another correction coming out of a slow corner for Hamilton, who is really in big trouble.

14.49 – Sainz on track with new soft rubberthe same with which Leclerc achieved the best time of these three days.

14.48 – Norris stopped in the pits, McLaren mechanics working on the front wing.

14.47 – Perez dropped to 1:39.043.

14.44 – Perez confirms the decay of the C3 after five laps, the last time is 1:38.900 (ninth lap).

14.43 – Ocon rises to the top-10, 1:33,393 for French.

14.42 – Hamilton is looking for performance but seems to be struggling enormously with a nervous Mercedes.

14.41 – Hamilton on track with rubber C2.

14.40 – Still fine Checo1:38.154, which then drops to 1:38.710.

14.38 – Good long run start for Perez, who scores a 38.0, two consecutive 37.8s and a 38.1.

14.36 – In the Sainz pits, Albon, Magnussen and Perez are on the track.

14.32 – With the same rubber, Sainz accuses Perez of +0.727 delay, even if the fuel loads remain unknown.

14.30 – Sainz improves in every intermediate and climbs to P6, +1.417 from his teammate.

14.28 – Alonso improves and climbs to fifth position. 1:32,249 for Nando+1.225 from Leclerc and two tenths from Drugovich.

14.26 – Sainz returns to the track, again with a medium tyre, this time new.

14.25 – Hamilton in the pits, Alonso on track with rubber C3 new.

14.24 – Sparks from Magnussen’s Haas.

Sparks 🤝 Formula 1 cars One of the best collaborations of all time 🤤#F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/q5YpnUxuld — Formula 1 (@F1) February 25, 2023

14.21 – Just three laps and the Spaniard is back in the pits.

14.16 – Sainz’s work on used medium bikes continues, the Spaniard has just left the pits.

14.12 – Mercedes probably with different work schedules, otherwise Hamilton’s long run should be a concern.

1:39,339

1:39,956

1:39,279

1:39.321

1:39,706

1:40,162

1:40.199

1:41.003

14.08 – First km also for Alonso, on the track with new medium tyres. 1:33.125 for Spanish.

14.07 – Mechanics at work in the Ferrari house to change Sainz’s front wing.

14.05 – Perez moves to P3 +0.690 behind Leclerc. Eraser C3 new to mexican. Let’s remember that the Ferrari driver obtained the chrono with C4.

14.04 – This is Norris’ stint on C2.

1:35,669

2:22,871

1:36,358

1:38,811

1:38,738

1:38,534

1:39.054

14.03 – Some structural problems with Sainz’s front wing.

14.01 – Hamilton back on track with medium tires. In his company are Perez and Bottas.

13.58 – These are the times of Sainz’s run.

1:35,349

2:29.478

1:35.067

2:00.445 (inlap)

2:53.742 (outlaps)

1:34,918

1.55pm – Norris also in the pits, only Magnussen remains on track.

13.52 – The Spaniard is back in the pits, we will soon give you the exact times of his stint on C3.

1.50pm – Sainz and Norris are the only ones on track right now.

1.43pm – 1:35.349 the attack time of Smooth Operator.

1.41pm – Sainz returns to the track with used C3 rubber.

1.40pm – This is Magnussen’s stint on C3.

1:35,522

1:36,655

1:37.315

1:37,698

1:38,399

1.36pm – Inside also Albon and Tsunoda.

1.35pm – Hamilton starts rather slowly, 1:39.339 with a small tail in the corners.

1.34pm – Perez on track with new medium tyre.

1.33pm – After six laps, Magnussen’s pace drops to 1:38.399.

13.32 – The afternoon in Hamilton also begins, starting tests with the C3 tire used by the British.

1.30pm – Ocon on the track.

13.28 – Long run work for Magnussen, who is lapping at 1:37 with the C3. Back to the pits Norris.

13.23 – Brief appearance of Sainz on the track, the Spaniard has already returned to the pits.

13.22 – Norris and Magnussen were also on the track, again with medium tyres. Used for the Briton, new for the Haas driver.

13.20 – It’s Sainz’s time, on the track with used C3 medium tyres.

13.16 – The first to hit the track is Ocon.

13.15 – Green light at the bottom of the pit lane, the last test session begins.

13.05 – The track temperature is 41.5°, that of the air 29°. Humidity at 34% and sunny day.

12.45 – Let’s begin the story of the afternoon, obviously starting from what happened in the morning. You can find the minute-by-minute report here and the results here, with Charles Leclerc setting the absolute best time of the three days in 1’31″024.