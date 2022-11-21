The final test of the year will mark the last outing for the 2022 cars, but will provide useful preparation for 2023 as some drivers, including Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri, prepare to debut their new teams.

The test is an important opportunity for newcomers to get a first insight into their new teams, completing the driving position and learning how the systems work. Teams can also get feedback from the new driver on potential changes to be made for next year on small but important details, such as the steering wheel buttons or the position of the pedals.

Adding to the importance of the test is the fact that there will be just three days of pre-season testing in 2023, taking place in Bahrain from 23-25 ​​February. With the regular drivers having a day and a half each, this extra day will be invaluable for track time.

“It will always be important, especially in terms of comfort with the wheel, the grip, the buttons, the pedals, you know, all that kind of thing,” said Fernando Alonso, who will make his first appearance for Aston Martin on Tuesday after his exit from the Alpine.

“Next year we will only have a day and a half in Bahrain and then the championship will start. So a day like Tuesday is golden for this kind of thing.”

The main focus for the teams changing driver line-up for 2023 will be to help newcomers get comfortable with the new environment.

Most of the riders have contracts running until the end of the year, meaning they had to get clearance to participate in testing before officially bonding with their new team at the start of the new year.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

This also applies to Alonso, who will participate in the test for Aston Martin in black overalls. He told Motorsport.com in Austin that he was always in control of his fate in order to be able to test early, although he won’t officially become an Aston Martin driver until January 1. Lance Stroll will complete a few runs at the end of the day, while Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich will be in the youth car.

Pierre Gasly and Nyck de Vries will also switch pit stops and make their first appearances with their new teams at the test. Gasly will complete the full day for Alpine, while de Vries has been cleared by Mercedes to carry out testing for the AlphaTauri ahead of its F1 debut next year.

Oscar Piastri will make his first appearance as a McLaren driver in the test, three months after his contract saga dominated the headlines. The extensive testing program with Piastri’s Alpine was cut short when the saga broke, meaning it has been a few months since its last outing. Haas will give Nico Hulkenberg his first appearance for the team, following his confirmation for next year last Thursday.

Williams will grant a full day to Logan Sargeant, who over the weekend was awarded his FIA superlicense and a seat for 2023. Other young drivers confirmed for the test include Mercedes’ youngster Frederik Vesti, who has never driven an F1 car, the son of the family Jack Doohan at Alpine, the young Theo Pourchaire of Alfa Romeo and the reserve of Haas Pietro Fittipaldi.

Test Abu Dhabi – The line-up



Red Bulls: TBC and Liam Lawson

Ferraris: Charles Leclerc/Carlos Sainz and Robert Shwartzman

Mercedes: TBC and Frederik Vesti

Alpine: Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan

Mclaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas and Theo Pourchaire

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso/Lance Stroll and Felipe Drugovich

Haas: Nico Hulkenberg and Pietro Fittipaldi

AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries

Williams: Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant