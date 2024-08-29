There is clearly a wind of protest blowing in Viry-Chatillon over the Renault Group’s decision to abandon the Formula 1 engine, including the 2026 project, in favor of a customer power unit. Last week, Alpine employees at the plant near Paris publicly expressed their incomprehension and condemned the choice of their boss Luca de Meo.

The Social and Economic Council (Conseil social et économique – CSE) deplores the lack of response to its internal requests, despite numerous calls for action. Faced with a planned closure that could be ratified on September 30, workers’ representatives have decided to take a first step in the hope of making their voices heard. Once again, they deplore “a governance deaf to any dialogue”.

The demonstrations will take place this Friday in Monza, where free practice for the Italian Grand Prix will take place. In the stands, Alpine Racing employees will display “a clear and non-aggressive message, advocating the maintenance of a French engine in F1,” the CSE announced. They will wear white T-shirts with the Alpine logo, the message #ViryOnTrack and a black armband.

The same black band could appear on the arm of some members of the team’s active personnel who wish to join the movement, but the CSE is keen to point out that “no action will prevent the operations on the track”.

At the same time, the “vast majority” of Viry-Chatillon employees will go on strike. Signs of discontent will be clearly displayed in a “respectful but determined” atmosphere, explains the CSE, which will benefit from the visible support of some local representatives. The Viry council has also called on the population to gather at the plant at noon.

Last week, Alpine employees, again through the CSE, also presented figures intended to demonstrate the objectives already achieved by the future 2026 power unit, which they consider promising. All this comes in the context of a complete restructuring of the Alpine F1 project, under the impetus of the new executive director Flavio Briatore, who nevertheless specified that the abandonment of the engine had been agreed by CEO Luca de Meo before his arrival.

Since the beginning of the month, the Enstone team has also been managed by Oliver Oakes, who took over from Bruno Famin, who last week made official the hiring of Jack Doohan alongside Pierre Gasly for the 2025 season.