The last few weeks things have not been in the best way in Red Bull on topics unrelated to the track since much has been said about the problems of Christian Horner for a complaint of inappropriate conduct, as well as the statements of Jos VerstappenMax's father who has already made it clear that he does not want Horner to continue leading the team.

Among the rumors that have been unleashed after this, is that Max Verstappen, current Formula 1 champion, could leave Red Bull to go to Mercedes, although this is not confirmed for now. But what is at its highest point is the conflict between Horner and Jos, who recently had a conversation that fuels the problems.

In a recent publication by Sky Sports Italia, a recording was shared where you can see Christian Horner already Jos Verstappen discussing prior to the Bahrain Grand Prix. In the clip you can see how both express some things, which for now are unknown, but it is speculated that it could be about Max and the Dutchman's prominence this season.

It has been reported that there is a lot of tension, Jos Verstappen has expressed on more than one occasion that Horner is a bad thing for Red Bull, ensuring that if he does not leave he will take his son to another team, a situation that puts the Austrians who are still on alert. They have a current contract with the three-time world champion.

For his part, the head of the red bull has not made known his position regarding the constant attacks of the former driver, nor what happened in his acquittal of the lawsuit by a woman prior to the start of Formula 1. Red Bull trusts Horner and it is almost a fact that they will keep him regardless of the repercussions it could bring with the Verstappen family.

Now the team and the Formula 1 prepares for his trip to Saudi Arabia where this Thursday actions will begin for the second Grand Prix of the season.