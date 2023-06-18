It is often said that it is precisely in the rain that the talent of the drivers emerges, in a scenario in which the differences between the cars become narrower, leaving room for those behind the wheel. Although it is true that with these single-seaters the technical aspect has its relevance, above all in the way the tires are managed, on the other hand the human factor takes on an even more decisive role, both on the part of the driver and of those who must make strategic decisions.

In qualifying with unpredictable and ever-changing weather, the crucial aspect was being in the right place at the right time, managing to place the best time in those small windows where the track was in the best conditions.

Also on this occasion, the Canadian Saturday did not fail to offer various insights: from the exploits of Nico Hulkenberg to the exclusion of Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez in Q2, without forgetting a McLaren capable of exploiting the wet and colder conditions bringing both MCL60s to the last moto.

Top three qualifiers Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In this vein there is always one certainty, namely a pole position by Red Bull in which Max Verstappen’s talent emerges in the rain. A linear qualification, in which the relationship between the definition of strategic choices also played a central role: the decision to wait first at the traffic light is not accidental, but well thought out, even at the cost of letting the tires cool down by waiting more than two minutes.

It certainly wasn’t the decisive element, because realistically the Dutchman would have taken pole even with the time obtained in the first attempt, but the decision to go out in front of everyone allowed him to secure the result.

Alongside the double world champion on the starting grid should have been Nico Hulkenberg, who had made perfect use of the opportunity to do a second lap, improving on the seventh place obtained after the first attempt. The German, who in the past has often shown his class in the wet, took several tenths off in the following lap, finishing the lap a few moments before the red flag was displayed for Oscar Piastri’s accident. However, having failed to respect the minimum time imposed by the FIA ​​in the event of neutralization, the Haas driver will be forced to start from the fifth box, even if there were some mitigating circumstances that prompted the marshals to reduce the penalty from 10 to 3 locations.

Telemetric comparison between the two best laps of Max Verstappen and Nico Hulkenberg in Q3 Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Fernando Alonso will take advantage of this, who realistically would have stolen second place from the American team’s bearer anyway if it hadn’t been for the red flag, displayed just as the Spaniard was entering the final straight.

Observing the telemetry references and the onboards, the element that stands out the most concerns the risks taken by the Dutchman in the first sector, both in the first and in the second attempt. In fact, in the first run he was the only one, together with Fernando Alonso, to drop below the twenty-five second wall, while in the second attempt he was the only one to lap on the pace of twenty-four and a half, finishing at least almost four tenths in all other pilots.

The first big difference can be found in turn two, a very particular section in which both a precise front end is needed in order not to understeer and a good rear end that allows the power to be discharged to the ground without causing the tires to spin excessively. It was precisely in this area that the Dutchman earned his first hundredths, with an advantage that then extended into the next chicane, where the risks assumed by the two-time world champion emerge.

Telemetric comparison between Max Verstappen’s best time in Q3 and Fernando Alonso’s second lap (not finished due to the red flag) Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Verstappen manages to enter in a more decisive way, carrying a lot of speed on entry and on the road, then maintained by going to cut with the front left tire beyond the internal curb in the recall. What is surprising is how, even without sacrificing the first part of the chicane, the Red Bull driver was able to secure a good exit from that section, even compared to Alonso (in the second attempt), who had followed the approach opposite to.

In fact, when exiting the chicane, the Spaniard lost the rear of the car, thus suffering under acceleration. The crucial point, however, comes just a few moments before the end of the first sector, i.e. before braking into turn six: while Alonso and Hulkenberg in the slight right-hand turn 5 throttle up to 40%, Verstappen manages to stay on 70 %, guaranteeing a substantial advantage in terms of travel speed, exceeding 10 km/h. It is no coincidence that the driver from Hasselt gave an important delta to all his rivals in this stretch, showing all his confidence in the car but also his talent in a rather treacherous area.

Comparison in the use of the accelerator in the first sector between the best time of Max Verstappen in Q3 and the second lap (not finished due to the red flag) of Fernando Alonso Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Similarly, the second split also begins with a clear domination by the Red Bull driver, able to manage the traction phase well despite a much deeper line in the change of direction of the chicane, thus maintaining part of the advantage throughout the acceleration on the draw which then leads to the 7-8 chicane, the one where yesterday Verstappen had already suffered against his opponents.

Compared to the previous areas, the situation has reversed in this stretch of track, with the Spaniard good at recovering both under braking, where the Dutchman was also more careful towards Hulkenberg, and when it proved necessary to attack the curbs along the way. Unlike the other two splits, in the third sector there is only one reference, because other riders have not had the opportunity to finish the second lap, if not Hulkenberg, but also in this case the advantage is considerable.

Net of the red flag, the Dutchman thus pulled yet another pole position of the season out of the hat, the second in a row in Montreal.