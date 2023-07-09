Unattainable, unstoppable and unassailable. Leafing through the dictionary, one could probably find dozens of words useful to describe the state of form of a Max Verstappen who, race after race, embellishes the numbers of a season as an absolute protagonist. But on the day of the fifth consecutive pole, the seventh in the course of this world championship, the Dutchman played more of an extra role than of a main actor, because it was the two McLarens who took the stage, capable of hoisting themselves into the front and second row .

Austria seemed to have given the first important signals on the goodness of the update package introduced at Spielberg, not so much in terms of qualifying, because the MCL60 often showed good quality over the flying lap, but in the race, an aspect where on other occasions the the English car had instead shown the most important shortcomings.

However, just one GP doesn’t make spring and it was decided to postpone the definitive assessments to the next rounds, starting with Silverstone, one of the most complex tracks in terms of tire management. Furthermore, the second part of the package designed by the British team should have made its debut in Great Britain. However, as already happened in Austria, due to the lack of spare parts, only Lando Norris was able to test the new front end, while updates to the bonnet and underbody were mounted on Piastri’s single-seater, while remaining on the wing of old specification.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in parc ferme after qualifying Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Both the riders and the Team Principal pressed the brake pedal, who tried to explain today’s performance by linking it to specific favorable circumstances, while not being able to deny that the technical innovations played their part in the progress highlighted by the team in the latest releases.

“There is definitely a pattern, high speed corners, cold conditions, soft tyres, by the way the same C3 compound [di Barcellona]. So, we like these conditions, our car likes them. The rear naturally finds good grip, which could be lacking when instead we lap in succession in warmer conditions”, said Andrea Stella at the end of qualifying.

“So the conditions worked in our favor. At the same time, I believe that the improvements we have made to the car have also contributed to this result. We measure this progress in terms of downforce and we have seen that in some low-speed corners we are now competitive at times.”

Conditions that also reappeared in English qualifying, after a Friday in which McLaren clearly hadn’t shown its full potential, also due to the decision to use more conservative mappings. Performance in fast corners has always been a strong point for this single-seater, even in its non-updated version, as could be appreciated in Australia and Saudi Arabia, where the MCL60 had however paid heavily for low top speeds and related problems of aerodynamic resistance.

McLaren’s updated front wing: the new version was only fitted to Norris’ car, while Piastri has the old specification at his disposal. Photo by: Uncredited

Barcelona is perhaps the best example of this rediscovered competitiveness, even if it stopped only in qualifying, then suffering from overheating of the tires on Sunday. Hot conditions which instead highlighted all the limits of the project in Miami, where the various corners to go off-thottle and which require a lot of support put the British car in crisis, which was not even able to exploit one of its strengths, i.e. the ability to quickly bring the covers up to temperature.

On the contrary, Silverstone has exalted his qualities on several levels. The cool temperatures of the track, just over 20°C, made it possible to get the most out of this feature, to which was then added the grip provided by the new tyre. Looking at the telemetry between the best laps of Norris and Verstappen, the most interesting aspect can be seen in turn 4, where the travel and exit speeds are roughly similar despite the two different interpretations of the previous section. A theme that then reappeared also in the second part of the last chicane, where the British driver was able to recover part of the gap accumulated in other areas of the track.

The MCL60 behaved well in traction and progression, while it suffered from low top speeds, almost 10 km/h lower than those of the RB19 on Wellington Straight, as well as on Hangar Straight, where some classics were also found symptom of derating. Drag remains an unresolved issue for the time being, as the latest package focused more on adding downforce that could help improve balance towards the rear than on improving pure efficiency on the straights.

British GP – Qualifying Verstappen – Norris Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Compared to Verstappen, two other critical areas were those of the final part of the snake and turn 15, better known as Stowe. While it is true that Silverstone is a concentration of fast corners, with the cars of this generation there are few that cannot be fully tackled, so those sections in which it is essential to play with the pedals take on even more importance. Areas in which McLaren has tried to work intensely, in order to solve those rotation problems that have penalized McLaren in other rounds of the world championship.

A first reference is that of turn 13, where if you make a comparison with Max Verstappen you can see how the Dutchman was able to stay on the accelerator for longer, carrying more speed on entry, which he then maintained on the road too. The even more interesting aspect is that in reality the MCL60 has indeed shown some shortcomings against Red Bull, but it has also shown a good pace against Ferrari in this specific area, even if it must be emphasized that it lost ground on the Red before corner 13, having an entry and exit speed lower than the Copse.

But the most relevant section is that of turn 15, where one of the issues on which the technical group is trying to concentrate its efforts emerges, namely the off-throttle phase in the middle of the corner.

This aspect doesn’t only come into play on fast sections, but in all those corners with a particular radius like that of Stowe, such as, for example, turn 12 in Barcelona or 7 in Miami. When you release both the accelerator and the brake, the MCL60 tends to struggle to close the corner, thus having to delay the return on the accelerator in order not to end up understeering. A weak point on which to continue working, above all to find greater stability in the middle of the corner. An element that will be seen above all on other circuits, given that Silverstone mainly rewards other characteristics of the car.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Two features that perfectly explain the technical advantage that the Verstappen-Red Bull pairing currently has, which can count on a stable platform that is well suited to any type of corner, from the slowest to the fastest. and techniques Realistically, the Milton Keynes team expected the most revealing threat to be tinged with Red and, taking away Leclerc’s mistake at Stowe, it should indeed have been. But until a few weeks ago, a mistake by the Monegasque wouldn’t have put him in the position of having to give way to McLaren and this, beyond the obvious caution, is the best confidence booster for the Woking team.

Although for now it is only a question of performance on the flying lap, with Andrea Stella who has not hidden that he has a little less in terms of race pace, having entered the upper areas of the standings is the most encouraging sign, something unimaginable at the moment. start of the season. The next step will be to find consistency, a challenge that the other top teams are still trying to overcome.