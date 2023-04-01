Three out of three. Qualifying after qualifying, the loot at Red Bull keeps getting richer, with the third consecutive pole out of three rounds held up to now. A clear supremacy, this time retouched with about two and a half tenths of an advantage over the competition, starting with that George Russell who is now able to enter the “classic” fight between Red Bull and Ferrari by conquering second position.

In fact, if in the first two rounds of the championship at least one Prancing Horse car had always placed itself first of its pursuers on the flying lap, in Australia that role fell to Mercedes, capable of placing both of its single-seaters not only ahead of Fernando Alonso, but also to the Reds.

A result that leaves the door open to some surprises in view of tomorrow’s race, not so much in the fight at the top, where Red Bull aims to win yet another trophy, but rather in that challenge involving the Stella team, Ferrari and Aston Martin. As Carlos Sainz also specified during the interviews, today’s result is between taking with a half smile, between an unexpressed potential and a bitter ranking.

Sainz pays for cold tires at the start of the lap

If with Charles Leclerc he didn’t pay for the choice not to do an additional preparation lap for fear that the rain might come, the problems that slowed down Carlos Sainz are different. Although Mercedes’ deficit is also an important one, three tenths, the fifth place finish shouldn’t deceive, because in fact the Madrilenian could have entered the fight at least for the second row.

It all revolved around the last attempt, when, despite the possible arrival of rain, Ferrari had opted for a different strategy between its two drivers. Sainz had been suggested to carry out a “prep-lap” in addition to the classic out lap, while Leclerc had opted, in agreement with the team, to push directly without making a second warm-up lap.

Having received the communication of the change of plan with Leclerc late, on the advice of his track engineer, the Spaniard had tried to provide a slipstream to his teammate, to then let him pass in the final part of the first sector. The real problem, however, arose a few seconds later, when the same engineer from Madrid confirmed by radio that other drivers engaged in a fast lap were coming behind him, such as Fernando Alonso, when in reality they were on the same strategy of the Ferrarista.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

A situation that created confusion, forcing the Spaniard to wait off the trajectory for his compatriot to pass. This, combined with the fact that in the third sector Sainz would have had to take up space from Alonso, meant that the Prancing Horse driver had to face the first sector with cold tires. To give an idea, in the sector in which Sainz let Leclerc pass, Sainz was eight seconds slower than the pace he had maintained in the prep-lap of the first attempt, while in the third split that gap is almost nine seconds.

This aspect can also be appreciated by comparing the two laps completed by the Spaniard during Q3, with clearly higher speeds in the first one at the start of the heat. It is no coincidence that Sainz at the end of the session wanted to underline the two tenths lost in the first split of the last run on himself, which could have included him in the fight between the two “Black Arrows”.

Australian GP qualifying telemetry: Sainz attempts 1 and 2 Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Red Bull competitive in every sector and with a different strategy

One aspect that emerged in an important way concerns the difference that Red Bull was able to make in all aspects, starting right from the way in which to warm up the tyres. If other teams decided to carry out two preparation laps before launching themselves, since Friday the Milton Keynes team had shown themselves capable of being able to get on track and immediately set the time despite a rather slippery asphalt, which offered little grip .

“It was very difficult to get the tires to work in turn 1 and get a comfortable feeling in that corner. It was kind of the story of the whole weekend and I think it wouldn’t have mattered if we had lapped to the max in FP1 and FP2. It’s just that here it’s also very complex with the new asphalt,” explained Verstappen, underlining how important it was to get into turn one knowing you can push.

A treacherous track, made even more complicated by the low temperatures (about 21°C at the start of qualifying) and by the rain that fell yesterday, which had swept away the rubber deposited during free practice. These factors made it even more difficult to light the tires, with the risk of damaging the front ones if he went too far in the first sector.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The aspect to underline is how Verstappen was able to manage this aspect perfectly, while still maintaining excellent times in the first sector, but without exaggerating, then arriving in any case to have enough rubber to set the fastest time ever in the last split .

Observing the telemetric data, in fact, it emerges how Verstappen was able to go around curve 1 with an advantage of around 7 km/h compared to George Russell, 17 if we take instead Sainz, who instead, having cold tires, had lost the car losing more speed.

It is realistic to think that the Dutchman kept something aside in the first sector, so much so that the W14 also proved to be competitive in the 3-4-5 change of direction, where instead Ferrari suffered more in both attempts and with both drivers . In fact, the two standard-bearers of the Prancing Horse were always forced to stay close to the inside curb to set up the next change of direction, while Verstappen, as already seen in other rounds, could afford to bring a lot of speed along the road but without losing too much at the exit.

Telemetry Qualifying Australian GP: Verstappen-Sainz Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Compared to Friday, the values ​​on the straights have changed. With four zones in which to take advantage of the DRS also in qualifying, the two-time world champion finally opted for the more loaded set-up available, while Ferrari increased power, reducing the gap that had been observed on Friday. In fact, the gap highlighted by the Red team on the long strides derives more from what was lost previously: with cold tires, Sainz lost out of turn 1, also bringing that gap on the sprint leading to turn 3.

The same can also be said for the braking leading to 11, while on the straight leading to the rapid 9-10 chicane, as there was more time to recover, the SF-23 showed top speed in line with the RB-18. A point where the single-seater from Maranello showed a certain suffering even against the W14, as clearly evidenced by the telemetry which highlights the difficulties in fast corners.

Telemetry Qualifying Australian GP: Russell-Sainz Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Ferrari which, however, behaved very well in the next braking section, that of turn 11, interpreted better than both Red Bull and Mercedes. A bit surprising, in fact, despite what was lost in the change of direction 10-11, the SF-23 showed a rather convincing lap time in the last split, especially in the slowest area, also in this case almost in contrast with the Friday.