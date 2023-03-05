After a long winter break, that day finally arrived, the one in which the teams faced the first qualifying of the year by discovering their cards. Doubts, thoughts and hopes found a first – partial – answer today, with a 2023 that opened in the same way that the last world championship ended, that is with Max Verstappen and Red Bull in front of everyone.

On the eve, the Dutchman and the Milton Keynes team were given as big favorites, especially in reference to race performance, leaving however some doubts as to what the margins could be on the flying lap. At the end of qualifying, the two-time world champion said he was pleasantly surprised by today’s result, because the balance problems encountered on Friday, when his RB19 suffered from a bad oversteer coming out of slower corners, seemed to have taken away that feeling which he had instead found in tests.

The work carried out during the night by the engineers made it possible to find the right direction and hit the start from the pole, the first piece to build a Sunday as a protagonist: “It wasn’t an easy start to the weekend yesterday, I wasn’t able to find pace, but fortunately in qualifying we managed to put all the pieces of the puzzle together and be on pole,” explained the Red Bull standard bearer.

Net of the final results, however, today’s qualifying has a slightly bittersweet aftertaste, because Ferrari’s choice to give up on the last attempt to keep a set of new soft tires for the race deprived the public of what could have been a nice final comparison.

RB19 traction, fast Ferrari on long stretches

Comparing the opening laps of Q3, some aspects emerge that have points in common not only with what was seen in free practice, but also with the impressions that the riders had provided on the eve of the opening round of the world championship. This is not a comparison that provides all the answers to the most anticipated questions, but it does offer some interesting insights.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

On the straights, the SF-23 made a considerable step forward compared to its progenitor, reaching 325 km/h, a good 7 km/h more than the F1-75 had been capable of. Similarly, also on the opposite stretch and the one before the last corner, both Prancing Horse riders showed excellent top speeds, confirming the leap forward compared to the last championship both in terms of engines and aerodynamic efficiency.

If in 2022 Red Bull had always been the master on the stretches, the first qualifying of the new season reserved an opposite scenario, with the single-seater from Maranello capable of beating the RB19 in absolute terms, even if one aspect worthy of note remains clearly visible : the SF-23 also shows a slight clipping in the final part of the straight, an element which instead does not occur with the car of the Milton Keynes team, more constant and linear up to the last meters before the braking point.

Observing the telemetry, it immediately catches the eye how Leclerc’s deceleration in turn 1 takes on a very different profile from that of Verstappen, in a behavior that had already been observed in free practice. Although Leclerc brakes later, what changes is the application of the pedal, much “softer” by the Dutchman, who thus manages to bring more speed into the first phase of the corner.

On the contrary, the Ferrarista has a different approach, linked above all to setting the trajectory to maximize the traction phase: a more decisive braking on entry, to then remain glued to the internal curb during the journey and have a better line on exit, so to compensate for what, for now, does not seem to be one of the strengths of the SF-23. In terms of traction out of slow corners, the RB19 has so far proved to be a step forward, as had already emerged in the tests.

This behavior can also be clearly observed in turn 10, where the same difference can be seen in terms of trajectories: more gleaned and pointed towards the curb on entry by Verstappen, softer than that of the Monegasque. Again, Leclerc’s choice is not accidental, but has the aim of straightening the car out more quickly, in order to maximize the footprint of the tires, reduce rear wheel slip and compensate for the shortcomings in terms of traction.

Leclerc on track during qualifying Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Another interesting element lies in the behavior of the RB19 in one of the most complex areas of the track, more specifically in the fast sequence. Milton Keynes’ car shows excellent balance and this allows the change of direction to be anticipated, with the result that the Red Bull drivers manage to have a better line for the approach to turn seven. On the contrary, Leclerc is forced to stay on the brakes longer in order not to arrive with a trajectory that is too deep, losing further cents.

Second attempt: Verstappen files in the second sector

Ferrari’s choice to keep a new set of soft tires in view of the race unfortunately deprived the public of what could have been a good comparison in the final stages of qualifying. In fact, Ferrari sacrificed qualifying to have an advantage in tomorrow’s race, however aimed more at those behind than those in front.

“We haven’t had any problems. We were battling for pole and it was a surprise, because after the tests we didn’t think we could do something like that, nor after free practice. We managed to find the lap for qualifying and it’s great,” explained the Ferrari driver at the end of qualifying, before emphasizing how the goal for the race is to keep the Aston Martin under control.

Poleman Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in parc ferme after qualifying Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Of course, the Monegasque’s first lap wasn’t particularly clean, especially in turn four, where he had to fight against oversteer, and in turn thirteen, where he wasn’t able to be as incisive as he had been, for example, in Q2.

As demonstrated by his second attempt, even Verstappen still had something up his sleeve, especially in the second sector, where in fact he took away almost a tenth and a half compared to the first run, a sign that there was actually still some margin. An improvement obtained both thanks to an even more effective driving of the fast sequence and to a better driving around turn 11, where in the previous attempt the margin was kept both at the entrance and during the journey, remaining further away from the external curb. Difficult to hypothesize that Leclerc still had three tenths in his pocket, but undoubtedly the bearer of the Reds could have fought for the front row, getting close to the poleman of the day in an important way.