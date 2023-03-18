The first day of free practice gave, as expected, a Red Bull in great form, competitive both on the flying lap and over the long distance, exactly as Bahrain had implied. Similarly, Aston Martin also enjoyed a good Friday, even if Fernando Alonso didn’t want to comment on the true potential of the AMR23 in Saudi Arabia, limiting himself to suggesting that it was a good start.

Between Red Bull and Aston Martin there is a third unknown, a question that has not yet been answered, Ferrari. In analyzing the values ​​on the field on Friday it is always difficult to fully understand what ambitions a team can aspire to, even if the Scuderia del Cavallino continues to preach calm, claiming that Red Bull is out of reach at the moment.

If on the one hand optimism reigns, given that both riders were satisfied with the balance and the updates confirmed also for the night session, on the other hand there is a breath of realism, because the two Prancing Horse standard bearers have indicated the podium as a concrete goal.

From various points of view, the AMR23 recalls the first F1-75, a car with a lot of downforce that last year in Jeddah was able to make cornering pace its strong point, exactly like the Aston Martin in this season. The fact is that in the meantime Red Bull has carried out an important slimming cure, also finding efficient cornering without losing the excellent characteristics in terms of top speed, still among the highest on the grid.

On the other hand, yesterday’s ninth and tenth place do not represent a real picture of the situation of the Red Team, because different engine mappings and a different approach to cornering partially hid what the SF-23 could be capable of.

“Personally I think we are closer than we were in Bahrain. Clearly the engine mappings and the positions in the standings do not reflect our true potential ”, Sainz explained at the end of the second free practice session, alluding to the fact that he still has a few tenths in his pocket to show in qualifying.

Sparks from Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

In this scenario, the Red has yet to find its dimension. Sure, undoubtedly everyone tends to hide on Fridays, not to show their cards, but on Friday in Jeddah this could be appreciated even more clearly. The Cavallino never really went in search of time, showing something more in terms of mapping only in the first laps of the session, when however the riders were running on the medium tyre.

Indeed, in the first lap with the yellow band compound, Leclerc had reached 325 km/h on the starting straight without slipstreaming, 6 km/h more than what was then recorded in his best passage with the soft. A scenario also repeated on the other draws, despite having to fill a gap due to the fact that he had come out of turn 17 and turn 23 more slowly, partly due to the lower grip, partly to keep something in his pocket in view of the subsequent attempts.

It is no coincidence that, therefore, in the time trial which then earned the Monegasque ninth place, Ferrari has not yet shown its true potential in the sprints, accusing a significant gap from Red Bull quantifiable at 10 km/h. It remains interesting to point out how the Honda Power Unit mounted on the RB19 does not show any signs of derating in the final part of the sprints, once again confirming the excellent qualities in the management of the hybrid by the Japanese unit even on such a demanding track.

Saudi Arabia – Verstappen-Leclerc FP2 telemetry Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

In terms of numbers, the Ferrari did well in the first chicane, but there is an important clarification to make in terms of trajectories. While, for example, Verstappen tries to follow a narrower line when changing direction by attacking the inside curb, penalizing travel speed, Ferrari follows a different approach, which rewards precisely in that phase that the Dutchman instead tries to sacrifice.

It is no coincidence that, as already seen in Bahrain, the SF-23 suffers more in terms of traction than both the Red Bull and the Aston Martin, losing the advantage accumulated in the first two corners, albeit compensated by the fact that the next one that leads to turn 4 is not particularly long.

Furthermore, we must not forget that many drivers have reported a certain difficulty in bringing the tires up to temperature for the first chicane, including the two Red Bulls, so it cannot be excluded that they may have maintained a certain margin so as not to stress excessively the tires.

The first sector is the most complex from a driving point of view and the one in which the Maranello team showed the most shortcomings from a chronometric point of view, paying about three tenths of a second from Verstappen. A gap that finds his motivations not only in the low top speeds on the straight, but also in the speed of the rapid 7-8-9-10 sequence, where the feeling and the trust placed in the single-seater count. Even in this case, however, an aspect that deserves attention stands out.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

In his fastest lap, Leclerc undoubtedly kept something in his pocket, lifting his foot off the accelerator well in advance, in areas that Verstappen was instead able to cover in full already on Friday. A signal that in itself could seem worrying, were it not for the fact that Sainz in his fastest lap, on the second attempt on the same set of softs, had been able to significantly approach the speeds expressed by the Dutchman in that section. Proving that the SF-23 could still have something to give in terms of pure performance.

If Red Bull proved to be effective immediately, it will be interesting to understand the “safety” margin that the two Prancing Horse riders set aside, also because an accident in that phase of free practice would have nullified all the fine-tuning work. point for the long distance.

Other interesting elements to point out concern the trajectories chosen in the two “turns” of the track, turn 13 and turn 27, where rather different interpretations can be seen. In both areas of the track, Verstappen tends to work a lot from the front, pushing on entry to cover fewer metres. In turn 13, this is compensated for by the light banking which helps to maintain a clean trajectory, widening from the line from the center of the corner onwards to make the most of the external area that touches the wall at the exit.

Saudi Arabia – Telemetry FP2 Verstappen – Sainz Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

An approach that follows what was already seen in 2022, but opposite to that of Leclerc, who tends to follow the opposite path, maintaining a wider trajectory in the first part of the corner to close on the exit, as clearly shown by the telemetry.

For turn 27 the situation becomes even more singular, because the differences are also easier to identify in terms of speed. Once again, the two-times world champion prefers to attack on entry, cutting his line to cover fewer meters, however managing – and this is the most important aspect – to keep a tight line near the curb in the middle of the corner without sacrificing excessively the traction phase.

On the contrary, the Ferrari drivers, as well as Fernando Alonso, maintain different interpretations, looking for softer and wider lines, which can then minimize tire slip when exiting. Precisely for this reason, at a telemetric level, Ferrari manages to maintain higher minimum speeds.

Finally, it should be noted that in his fast lap Sainz also suffered a certain derating in the final part of the lap which, according to the data calculated by the Cavallino engineers, cost at least a tenth in terms of performance.