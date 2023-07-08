Until now, Red Bull has amassed an impressive series of victories on a multitude of tracks with different characteristics, but Silverstone is probably the track par excellence to evaluate its potential, as the rivals had explained on the eve.

After many street circuits or tracks with particular characteristics, Formula 1 is finally back on an old-fashioned circuit, with many fast corners and important braking points, where it is important to have not only a lot of aerodynamic load, but also a well-balanced car. On Friday, in fact, one of the key issues was precisely that of balance, because with the high gusts of wind reaching peaks above 20 km/h, being able to find a constant behavior of the car during the entire arc of the tour was far from simple undertaking.

Leaping to the headlines, as often happens on the first day of practice, was Max Verstappen, who re-established the order of the hierarchies, preceding by twenty-two thousandths the one that proved to be an excellent Ferrari over the flying lap. The start of FP1 with a dirty track and the high pressure imposed on the tires took everyone by surprise but, lap after lap, the asphalt progressively improved, thus giving more confidence. The changes between the two sessions were also fundamental, which Charles Leclerc was unable to test at Ferrari due to a problem on the electrical part, which forced the mechanics to work long hours in the pits.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Net of the possible arrival of rain on Saturday, the first day of practice highlighted at Silverstone that the Ferrari from Maranello seems to have what it takes to be able to compete for a prestigious result in qualifying, while it showed some more critical issues regarding the race pace. one step behind the Mercedes. The interesting aspect is that Sainz was one of the first to work on the long distance, having finished the set-up work for Saturday early, thus being able to test two different compounds.

The star’s home itself represents one of the unknowns of the first day of practice: the W14 did not perform well on the flying lap, but showed rather convincing aspects over the long distance. The behavior in the qualifying simulations is unique: the drivers explained that they didn’t feel a great improvement in the transition to the soft, but it is also true that Mercedes was the only team to use only one set, so much so that it will have seven trains available for the rest of the weekend against six rivals. This could mean that the duo of the Anglo-German team is actually intending to perform a stint on the race on the soft, given that it has also been tested for a long time in race simulation. Taking a step back, the W14 also exhibited low top speeds in qualifying attempts, as did the updated MCL60.

The surprise was Williams, which immediately proved to be at ease on the British track: on the flying lap the FW45 seems to have something more than the race pace, but their exploit brings with it an important hope, that of fighting for the top ten on sunday.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Verstappen flies in the first sector, Ferrari surprises in the fast

With the cars of this generation, the first two corners are now covered in full, especially in qualifying when the cars offer maximum grip and help hide those small understeer problems which, on the contrary, some teams have encountered in their race simulation. The most interesting aspect that emerges in this section is how the Spaniard tries to let the car flow a lot, hence also the higher minimum speeds, but traveling further down the road, unlike the Dutchman, who has narrower lines.

The same argument can also be applied to the next area, the slowest of the track, made up of turns three and four. In this case the different interpretations between the two drivers are even more evident, who prefer to give priority to different phases of the area: Verstappen lets it flow at the entrance but then closes in the distance, so as to return to the ideal line for the change of direction needed to set the four. Sainz’s interpretation is almost the opposite, with a much more aggressive entry into turn three which, however, pushes towards a wider trajectory which forces you to cover more road.

Similar speech but in reverse for turn four, where it is the Red Bull driver who chooses the innermost line that touches the curb, while the Madrilenian opts for a wider trajectory that allows him to return to the accelerator sooner. For the Ferrarista, this interpretation was a constant throughout the second session and it is conceivable that the drivers are trying to exploit the different strengths of their respective cars. It is precisely in this area that Verstappen was able to build part of his lead, about one and a half tenths.

Telemetric comparison between the fastest laps of Sainz and Verstappen in FP2 Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Silverstone is an old-school track, with many fast sections, but also with many corners that allow for different interpretations and this was also appreciated when entering turn six and going through turn seven. The most interesting aspect is that while the two-time world champion opts for a cleaner line, on the contrary the Spaniard tries to force it, especially when entering, a sign that, at the moment, he has some confidence in the car. Observing the telemetric data at the point, this can be seen above all as, despite a wider trajectory that could penalize the next corner, out of turn six Sainz briefly reaches almost 100% of the pedal, remaining on the accelerator for longer by Verstappen.

Clearly this leads to a very different interpretation of turn seven, with the Maranello red standard bearer forced to follow a wider line: in this case, probably, the Spaniard feels a certain confidence in the possibility of being able to push on the front.

The most surprising aspect probably comes from the fast sequence of the snake, where Ferrari manages to do well, especially in the final area, where you play with the pedals. In turn 13, as often happens due to his style, Verstappen lifts his foot completely from the accelerator and also touches the brake: if tomorrow qualifying is dry and with lower temperatures, it will be interesting to understand how much margin the driver of Hasselt.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

On the contrary, Sainz seems more at the limit, but also in tune with the car: it is in turn thirteen where the Ferrari driver manages to recover, reaching only partialization without the need to go on the brake. While it is true that they are demanding corners but not as sharp in terms of change of direction as other stretches where the Red had shown some signs of suffering in previous rounds, in any case they represent an aspect that gives a little hope and greater confidence.

However, it is good to bear in mind that this is also an area where confidence with the car counts a lot and the gusts of wind in that section have put the balance of the cars to the test, so it will be stimulating to see if and how they can change the values ​​in the field in qualifying.

Even the last sector shows a totally different approach, especially in turn 15, the Stowe, which recalls some elements that had already presented themselves in Austria: while the Ferraristi are much more determined on the brakes to quickly resume the accelerator, the behavior of Verstappen on the left pedal is much softer, in order to carry more speed in the middle of the corner. Different behaviors, while as far as the last corner is concerned, the most useful aspect to point out is the best traction phase by the Reds when exiting, even if not sufficient to overturn the fate of the lap.