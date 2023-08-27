For some months now, Formula 1 has become accustomed to the arrival of rain on at least one of the three days of action on the track. As predicted, the same happened in Zandvoort, with the riders having to deal with a wet asphalt from the start of FP3, which then gradually dried out in qualifying, even if there have been episodes and accidents since the complexity of the conditions.

If on Friday twelve riders were included in just six tenths of a second, Saturday reshuffled the cards, increasing the gaps. The only certainty is that Max Verstappen always prevails, who in the Netherlands is on the hunt for another record, that of the most victories in a row, currently in the hands of Sebastian Vettel with eight consecutive victories. The two-times world champion put in the first step by winning qualifying with about half a second ahead of the runner-up, Lando Norris, who after his free practice had made no secret of his desire to fight for the first position.

The Red Bull driver was once again able to make the most of the potential of the RB19, completing a flawless lap at the decisive moment, while other drivers made small mistakes which widened the gap. In the hands of the Dutchman, the car from Milton Keynes once again demonstrated great efficiency, but also better performance in those more tortuous sections such as turn three and the last chicane, with a step forward compared to Friday.

Looking at the telemetric data, the first point that catches your attention is that of top speeds, with an inverted situation compared to Friday. If in free practice it was the Woking team that recorded the highest numbers, in qualifying the scenarios were reversed: the MCL60 showed an increase of only one km/h on the main straight, with the RB19 that value rose by no less than 8 km/h, reaching 328 km/h before turn one.

In fact, it is important to mention that compared to Friday McLaren has chosen to change the aero configuration at the rear, mounting the more loaded wing of the two available: the wing tested on the first day, slightly more unloaded, was an option only in case of completely dry conditions, but the arrival of the rain in view of qualifying changed plans, prompting the choice of the solution that guaranteed the greatest load (on the right in the comparison).

One element that has remained unchanged, however, is the competitiveness of Lando Norris at the opening of the lap, i.e. in turn one. While anticipating the braking point compared to Verstappen, the Briton manages the deceleration phase in a completely different way, aimed at bringing more speed into the middle of the corner despite a narrower trajectory which also allows him to cover less road. In the same way, corner three also turns in the McLaren driver’s favour, especially on exit, which made it possible to maintain a higher speed throughout the next section leading to turn 5, where the scenarios are reversed.

The telemetric comparison of the laps in Q3 of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

The efficiency of Red Bull, in a section where the single-seaters tend to touch the asphalt due to numerous disconnections, allowed the Dutchman to make up ground. Furthermore, it is precisely in areas like this that the limits of the MCL60 still emerge: even if it is a high-speed area where McLaren generally manages to express a good load, when the corners are so long and you have to work a lot with the steering wheel, the car suffers in the middle of the corner. This can be particularly appreciated in turn seven, one of the most difficult on the track, where the Red Bull driver manages to reduce the partialization phase, bringing a higher speed of about 8 km/h. Equally indicative is the area of ​​turns nine and ten, with a composed and reactive RB19 in setting up the following sections, so much so that he arrived at the second detection with over three tenths of an advantage.

The last sector is also indicative of the step forward made by Verstappen between Friday and Saturday: if during free practice Verstappen had shown a more decisive approach on entry, Norris had proved to be more incisive in the second part of the chicane, in the rotation after the change of direction, also guaranteeing a good traction phase on the short stretch that leads to turn thirteen.

In qualifying, on the other hand, the two-time world champion was able to bring a lot of speed also in the second part of the chicane, so much so that when it was necessary to go back on the accelerator Verstappen reached about 50% of the pedal, while Norris was remained around 30%. Similarly, the qualities of efficiency after the penultimate corner further widened the gap between the two, which thus exceeded eight tenths by the finish line.