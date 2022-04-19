Haas’ decidedly positive start to the season has raised doubts among some of the leaders of the rival teams about the collaboration that the American team boasts with Ferrari.

In the past, the Haas team has bought many parts made by the Maranello team, but this year the relationship between the two teams has become even closer and in the Emilian town a seat has been built in which former Ferrari employees have converged.

The fears are those of a possible transfer of knowledge to the American team, something that teams without such a link cannot achieve. The FIA, however, said it was satisfied with the within-bound relationship between Haas and Ferrari, but that hasn’t stopped other team principals from calling for a review of the regulations in the future.

The first to speak out was Toto Wolff: “I think we need a reform because we want to avoid the discussions and controversies that have taken place in recent weeks. Everyone deserves to work well, and when this happens you have to give the right credit, but some collaborations create unnecessary tensions for this sport ”.

“As you know, two years ago we had the Aston Martin in our wind tunnel and there was a lot of controversy over that. We have handled everything with the utmost diligence, but in the future none of the teams should be able to collaborate in the way we are seeing today ”.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Andreas Seidl underlined how F1 should take a hard line in this regard: “It is clear to us that Formula 1 should be a championship with 10, 11 or 12 constructors. This means that there should be no transfer of any intellectual property. The maximum that should be allowed would be only the sharing of power units and the internal elements of the gearbox ”.

“There should be no sharing of infrastructure and the like. If this is allowed for the FIA ​​it becomes difficult to control the sharing of information, and if something cannot be controlled then it must be prohibited ”.

“We hope that the current discussions we are having between the team and the Federation may lead to some corrections for the future”.

Not all team principals have expressed the same line of thinking. Fred Vasseur, in fact, believes that the current rules are quite effective.

“I’m not sure the rules need to be changed. These are quite strict and if you stick to the rules that’s just fine. This is why we trust the FIA, because they are the ones who have to enforce the rules. That’s okay for me ”.

A middle position was expressed by Otmar Szafnauer: “I can marry Vasseur’s thesis. In an ideal world the rules are clear enough, but the hard part is surveillance. “

“If the control of the rules is complicated, then we should change the rules in order to facilitate the task of those who have to supervise. I think we need to discuss this with the FIA ​​when we talk about the reform of the rules ”.

Called into question on the subject, Gunther Steiner clarified how the relationship between Haas and Ferrari does not break any regulation and responded to Seidl’s requests to reduce collaborations to only the exchange of power units and gearbox components.

“Fortunately Andreas does not manage the FIA. Sometimes there are some rules that if they are not good for you you cannot change ”.

“Mercedes has won the championship eight years in a row. They had a great engine and they did a good job, but no one ever asked to change the engine rules just because Mercedes was dominating ”.

“There is governance in place. If someone thinks they can change everything just by talking, well that won’t happen ”.