The Haas VF-22 has the honor of being the first F1 of the new era to show itself. It is a “base” car that will undergo many changes in the Barcelona tests and a more definitive look will only be seen in Bahrain in the tests in preparation for the first 2022 GP, but already this launch version not only shows the elegant white livery -red-blue, but grants a clear vision of that is that the identity of the car edited by Simone Resta.

A well-designed ground-effect F1 that should lead Gunther Steiner’s team to aim for far more honorable positions than last year’s last row to which Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin were doomed.

The Haas represents a clean break with the show car that FIA and FOM had shown last summer: it is evident how the Imola technician (on loan to Haas with the Ferrari redemption right) has interpreted the new regulations with a rather courageous approach, almost certainly in line with many solutions that we will also review on the Ferrari F1-75 on 17 February.

Long rear end

The VF-22 shows a very long rear end, with the engine as close as possible to the cockpit and with a long transmission to have a very narrow keel in the nerve area where the diffuser elbow tilts upwards in search of maximum load. aerodynamic which are able to generate the two Venturi tunnels placed under the bellies.

Wheelbase not at the limit of 3,600 mm?

To fall within the 3,600 mm wheelbase limit, however, the front axle was brought closer to the frame with a shorter distance between the wheel and the radiator mouth. It is likely that Resta has chosen a slightly shorter wheelbase than the maximum allowed to have a small margin in case it is necessary to intervene if the cars that will be the most popular will be longer or shorter and to contain the weight.

The short-bellied F1 that we previewed in the drawing of Giorgio Piola Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The front wing with a bit of an out-wash

Haas VF-22: search for the out-wash effect in the front wing

The front wing looks very similar to that of the FIA-FOM show car, but, although it is not the one we will see on the track, it already highlights some interesting aspects: the main profile is flat, while the last flap is interesting because it shows in the portion more external a reduction of incidence that feeds a small channel useful to direct the flow outside the front wheel, seeking that out-wash of last year.

In the central part you can see an accentuated arch, while inside there is an attempt to channel the air towards the cooling vents of the radiators.

The side bulkhead that connects to the flaps with an almost square shape is slightly fitted at the leading edge to favor the out-wash effect.

The muzzle is short and sloping

The muzzle is rather square and streamlined as well as sloping because it does not come to embrace the flat profile of the wing and has small support pillars for the flaps. The opening of the S-duct is not observed on the frame, a solution that will find few applications with this regulation.

Push front suspension

The front suspension maintains the push rod pattern, according to Ferrari tradition: the upper triangle acts as the first flow separator between the air intended for cooling the Ferrari 066/7 power unit and that which is conveyed into the Venturi tunnels. Interestingly, the steering arm placed slightly forward of the triangle arm is offset lower to create a blow.

The lower triangle, on the other hand, is at the height of the hub holder and is used to channel the flow into the ground effect channels. The air intake of the clamshell brakes appears to have a smaller opening than that allowed by the standards.

High radiator outlets

Haas VF-22: Here are the very small and tall radiator vents

In the front view it certainly strikes how small the radiator cooling vents are: they draw the air very high, despite the FIA ​​having raised the upper side anti-intrusion cone by 60 mm, leaving a very large space in the lower part that allows to supply the air destined for the rear diffuser. The belly is very short and follows the shape of the radiant masses, with a rapid descent of the side that integrates with a triangular-shaped body that connects to the bottom with a solution similar to that of the Red Bull RB16.

There are no gills that this year will be granted to dissipate the heat, but they will have to appear, because the engine hood in the tail is very closed.

Ferrari triangular airbox

The airbox that must power the Ferrari Superfast engine is triangular just like that of the F1-75: in addition to the bulkhead that divides the air that goes to the compressor from that destined for the radiator in the rear, there is also the intake behind the helmet of the pilot and between the two pylons of the roll-bar.

As the rear wing is taller this year, Haas engineers have sought greater efficiency in the central area. The vertical drift that acts as a small crest in the final part of the engine cover is minute.

The frame is heavier

The frame is of a new conception: in order to comply with the most stringent safety standards in side crashes, there has been a significant weight increase (about fifteen kilos!) Which is obviously added to the new 18-inch BBS rims and tires. Pirelli lowered (another 15 kg in all): the Haas, however, had no homologation problems, passing all crash tests already in December.

Cover rims with the central flare

Note the wheel covers that are no longer flat as we saw them in the Abu Dhabi tests: in the central part they have a recess to facilitate the mechanics to maneuver the pist stop. Right modification for safety.

Rear suspension pull

The rear suspension is pull rod: to maintain the long wheelbase behind the triangles they are oriented forward, and it is therefore conceivable that we no longer see the anchors towards the deformable structure as Red Bull and Mercedes had done. The lower triangle is located above the Venturi channel: the arms in the tunnel would have created an important aerodynamic lock that would have affected the downforce.

The edges of the side bulkhead and extractor

At the rear you can see the single larger central exhaust, the double pylon that supports the new rear wing in two still standard design profiles. Of greater interest are the side bulkheads that on the show car connected to the lower beam-wing with a curvilinear connection: on the Haas VF-22, on the other hand, we observe those edges that Nikolas Tombazis would not want to see.

The same discourse, in fact, concerns the huge rear extractor which has the side bulkheads at right angles to the slide. The design of the rear brake sockets where there are still some fins is very complex, but the published images do not allow an adequate view to describe them.

Haas made a very good impression for what it showed: it will not be the F1 Cinderella of the new era …