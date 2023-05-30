The Technician Market in Formula 1 he is more alive than ever and the most courted in the paddock, obviously are those of Red Bull, capable of putting a single-seater on the track that in this first glimpse of 2023 has annihilated its opponents. And it was precisely from the world’s leading stable that McLaren scored an important coup, securing the signing of Rob Marshall, a long-time engineer who had been working in Milton Keynes for seventeen years and who was currently engaged in the first studies relating to the 2026 regulations for Red Bull.

The joint announcement of the two teams came in the afternoon. Marshall, 55, will observe six months of gardening leave and will join the new team from January 2024. A well-known face in the paddock for almost three decades, Rob Marshall started as a race engineer in 1994 at Benetton, then moved on to Renault and finally Red Bull in 2006, working alongside Adrian Newey as Chief Designer and from 2016 as Chief Engineering Officer .

The McLaren press release

“McLaren Racing announces the appointment of Rob Marshall as technical, engineering and design director of the F1 team. Rob will join the team from 1 January 2024. In his role he will join Peter Prodromou and David Sanchez, and report directly to team principal Andrea Stella. Rob will be joined by Neil Houldey in the role of Deputy Technical Director, Engineering and Design to round out the senior technical structure.”

The document also contains the words of team principal Andrea Stella: “I am incredibly happy that Rob is joining McLaren. With over 25 years of motorsport experience, Rob comes to us with a wealth of knowledge and experience from his time at Red Bull Racing. Rob’s appointment is a key step in helping the team get back to winning ways. We are a team that has the ambition to fight for championships, but in the last two seasons we haven’t shown any growth in terms of competitiveness on the track. In recent months we have worked to reverse this trend. The approach we have adopted is based on strengthening the Team in terms of personnel and skills, as well as on the ongoing projects for updating the technology and infrastructure which will materialize shortly”.

The farewell confirmed by Red Bull

“Oracle Red Bull Racing announces that Rob Marshall, Chief Engineering Officer, will leave the team at the end of 2023, completing almost two decades of tenure in the team’s technical department. Rob will leave his current job with immediate effect and join McLaren next January, where he will become chief designer, a role he held at Red Bull from 2006 to 2016. Rob’s work on the RB5 helped the team to its first victories in the 2009, holding a key role in the domain from 2010 to 2013“. Christian Horner, team principal of the Anglo-Austrian team, wanted to greet the British engineer: “We would like to thank Rob for everything he has done for the team over the past 17 years. His work on the generation of cars that brought us an incredible four championship doubles between 2010 and 2013 was truly exceptional. In the following years he has continued to be a key figure in the team and in 2016 he took on the wider role of Chief Engineering Officer which has seen him involved in other projects across the company. His input will be missed, but once again we thank him for all he has done and wish him the best in his new role.”