Straight hopping is Ferrari’s worst enemy. Also in Imola Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, where the maximum speeds in the race did not exceed the 300 km / h wall at the speed trap (the Monegasque reached 293.0 km / h), complained of the porpoising that remains one of the main development themes in pursuit of performance.

The teams have planned development packages for the Spanish GP in Barcelona with which they hope to combat this annoying phenomenon that affects the aerodynamic efficiency studied at CFD and in the wind tunnel.

As we have already said, the research in the wind tunnel is constrained by an air speed limited to 50 m / s, equal to 180 km / h, so it is difficult to identify the standing waves that are generated at high speeds and which generate that nefarious pumping, which results in sudden variations in downforce as the height from the ground varies.

The more the ground adheres to the asphalt and the greater the vertical load, the more it rises from the track and drops dramatically.

The Red Bull RB18 is indisputably the F1 with the least porpoising, even if it is not immune to it. On the contrary. The retirement of Max Verstappen in Melbourne would have been the main cause: a fuel supply pipe would have come off (or broken) due to the effect of the hopping that caused it to lengthen unnaturally with each rebound, up to the failure that caused a leak. of petrol and a start of fire.

In short, a problem that concerned the putting into the car of the power unit more than the Honda. A problem that had passed the quality checks at the bench but which had manifested itself on the track, confirming how complicated it is to fight this well-known phenomenon with the wing-cars of the early 80s.

The Ferrari F1-75 shows a great pump that goes out very quickly, before the braking, while the Mercedes porpoising takes it up into the corners with an instability that makes the W13 difficult to drive and set up.

According to Brackley’s technicians, the frequencies of the undulations on the silver arrow are greater than those of the red one, which would explain why the Ferrari pumping stops much earlier than the Mercedes one. And it is interesting to note that the causes and effects of porpoising are easily identified, but the solutions cannot be found.

Red Bull RB18: here is the skate under the anti porpoising bottom Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull on the RB18 has introduced a longitudinal metal bib that follows the trailing edge under the bottom: a sort of “skate”. Someone spoke of a “miniskirt”, which is prohibited by the regulation.

In reality it is more likely that it is a small drift that has the task of avoiding the crushing of the pavement to the track, in order to prevent the total seal and, therefore, limit the negative effect of the standing waves. This is not a miniskirt because in the photo of Giorgio Piola we can observe the lightening holes that would not exist if the strip were used as a seal.

Verstappen’s single-seater, therefore, would be able to travel at a more constant ground clearance, making the RB18 more balanced and balanced than the competition. The detail certainly did not escape the Maranello technicians who adapted the sidewalk of the F1-75 which underneath the first cut in the bottom showed a “skid” similar to that of the RB18.

Detail of the bottom of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, tested during the Pirelli tests at Imola Photo by: Davide Cavazza

The image captured by our Davide Cavazza during the Pirelli tests at Imola on Wednesday shows that also the second cut (closer to the rear wheel) was no longer rounded in the innermost part, but squared, while in the shaped trailing edge it was a metal reinforcement was introduced. This was the solution that Carlos Sainz had used in the afternoon, while the bottom of Bahrain was mounted in the morning on Charles Leclerc’s F1-75.

Detail of the bottom of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, tested during the Pirelli tests at Imola Photo by: Davide Cavazza

David Sanchez, head of aerodynamics at the Cavallino, wanted to carry out comparative tests (on material already used) to collect data and information that could be useful in Miami.

In addition to the lighter rear wing and power unit updates, Ferrari will also introduce some minor changes on the bottom …