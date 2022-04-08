Ferrari introduced a bit of a surprise in Australia a modification to the bottom of the F1-75: in the rear of the red, in fact, a change was noticed in the central part of the extractor of Charles Leclerc’s single-seater.

The intention of the Cavallino technicians is to reduce the drag of the car with a streamlining in the keel area that connects to the rear deformable structure to improve aerodynamic efficiency on a track like that of Albert Park which was speeded up and has four DRS zones.

Ferrari F1-75: you can see the nolder mounted behind the flap in free practice in Australia Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Associated with the novelty in the extractor, the Cavallino team introduced another small change: a nolder was mounted on the movable flap of the well-known spoon rear wing, but in spite of the usual one that is seen mounted in the trailing edge upper front, this time it has been cantilevered at the rear. And according to what experts say it would be a useful solution to download the rear profile.

Detail of the rear wing of Leclerc’s Ferrari F1-75 sprinkled with flo viz paint Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Engineers sprayed the F1-75’s rear wing with flo viz paint to understand what flow changes this Australian-designed modification would produce.