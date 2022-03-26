On the occasion of the presentation of the F1-75 we had highlighted a particularity of the red: the modular nose. This is a feature that teams have actually adopted with the introduction of ground-effect single-seaters that takes into account the needs of the Budget Cap which requires them to seek maximum efficiency in development to stay within the cost parameters.

Ferrari mechanics at work in the garage: you can see the nose beak of the F1-75 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari has broken down the nose into three elements: the first block, the one that attaches to the F1-75 chassis serves to pass the FIA ​​frontal crash test which has been made more selective this year. Then there is a second deformable part which is covered by a removable body which can be easily modified for aerodynamic reasons.

The drawing of Giorgio Piolain fact, it shows us how the nose of the redhead under the cover is decidedly rounded and only the carbon cover allowed the design with the small “beak” that we know well and that optimizes the shapes in a nerve center of the car, where the front wing shows the main spoon profile in the central part to feed an air passage which is intended for the Venturi channels.

Ferrari F1-75 detail of the mounted nose Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The four flaps that make up the front wing must be anchored to the nose because there are no longer the support pillars, so the teams had to find solutions that would facilitate interventions in the event of accidents in which the profiles were damaged. Nothing in F1 is left to chance: Ferrari could redesign the nose without having to resort to a second crash test, since the absorption structure would not be changed.

Red Bull RB18: detail of the nose without the carbon cover Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull is also taking great care in the front of the RB18: but unlike what has been said the Milton Keynes team has not changed the nose in Jeddah. It is interesting to note how different the approach in defining the deformable structure is.