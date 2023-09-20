Suzuka will sweep away any doubts about the effects of the dual technical directive. Red Bull’s sudden decline is what holds the spotlight, leading everyone to wonder whether Singapore’s was a misstep or the first step on a downward path. The Asian citizen was an atypical path, unsuitable for drawing conclusions. Decidedly the Japanese track is more indicative, with its richness and variety of curves. The same characteristics make it the ideal test bed for Ferrari’s recent progress, as well as one of the most beautiful circuits in the world.

From Singapore to Suzuka

The debacle of the world champions has given rise to various reflections. One of the legitimate hypotheses that has circulated in recent days is that Red Bull has suffered the effects of the FIA’s recent regulatory interventions. Equally plausible, however, is that in Singapore the Milton Keynes team was caught in the perfect storm. The set-up, initially wrong, improved considerably in FP3 on Saturday morning, where Verstappen was not far from the best. Subsequent corrections, however, have the situation worsened againwith the shifting problems which certainly didn’t help to concentrate on preparation.

On the decisive lap in qualifying, both drivers did not appear to have brought the tires into the correct temperature window, a practice made more complicated than usual by a circuit with low speeds and low pressures. Finally, coming to the race, if you look at Verstappen’s pace in the final laps on the same tire as Russell, you notice that the RB19 did not have an overwhelming superiority over the Mercedes, but nor did it have a lower pace. It is a sign that in Singapore, once the tires are turned on, Red Bull did not disfigure.

However, all of this does not dispel the doubt as to whether or not there was an influence of the latest technical directives. To study the effects of an aerodynamic change there is no better track than Suzuka. Similar to Barcelona, ​​Silverstone and Spa, the Japanese circuit offers a wide variety of corners, from hairpin bends to fast corners. It is therefore a complex track in the search for balance, while Singapore was characterized by a relative homogeneity of curves, mainly short-radius and concentrated around 100-150 km/h.

Understand the directives

The novelty of the last Grand Prix is ​​the technical directive 018, which introduces a new crackdown on flexibility of the aerodynamic components. There has been a lot of talk about the front wings, but the new regulation also affects the rear wing and the beam wing. Also in Singapore, a second technical directive came into force, 039 already commented on in 2022, which is now being strengthened. The TD039 imposes limits on the compliance of the resin axle that runs under the bottom, exploited by the teams to limit wear and ride closer to the ground.

The bottom is the most important part in a Formula 1, especially in the generation of ground effect, which is why it could potentially be the TD039 that has the greatest repercussions. The directive on the wings, however, should not be underestimated, since the deformation of the ailerons, in addition to yielding speed on the straight line, also influences the cornering load on the front or rear axle, with the risk of influencing the balance of the single-seater. Red Bull claims that it did not have to make any corrections to the RB19 to comply with the directives, but confirmation is awaited by the track’s verdict.

A consideration is necessary in this regard. If the FIA ​​felt the need to launch the double technical directive it is because it was not satisfied with the practices carried out by some teams. There are therefore teams actually affected by the new legislation, which is why we will see effects. The difficulty will be in identifying who, not necessarily Red Bull, and to what extent. The risk is that the observer tries his hand at a witch hunt. History is full of technical directives that have altered the balance of power, but there is no shortage of FIA interventions that have had marginal effects. Think back to the latest crackdown on flexible wings in 2021, remembered by few despite the most hotly contested championship ever.

Forecasts

To evaluate any effects of the recent directives we must first know what to expect at Suzuka under normal conditions. The Japanese one is the perfect track to enhance the qualities of Red Bull: aerodynamic efficiency – i.e. the combination of load and low resistance – e management of degradation in the race. Like Barcelona, ​​Budapest and Spa, Suzuka is one of these tracks where one would expect the RB19 to have an advantage of more than 20 seconds at the end of the race.

As always, behind the world champions the forecast is for a great balance, with a three-way fight for the podium. To be excluded from the predictions is Aston Martin, expected as the fifth force in the field as it suffers from fast long-distance corners. Mercedes instead it arrives in Japan full of expectations: the W14 performs well in a high-load configuration and shows satisfactory tire management. More complex discussion for McLaren. The fast corners so abundant at Suzuka are the flagship of the English car, which however suffers from speed on the straight and suffers from instability in the longer corners, such as 7 (Dunlop) and 14 (Cucchiaio).

On paper Ferrari starts on par with the two rivals, but in Japan the Red will have a lot to prove. The long-distance fast corners will test the instability problems of the SF-23, an area in which the team claims to have made progress. Andrea Landi, Head of Vehicle Dynamics at the Scuderia, underlines how Suzuka has “straights long enough to impose a fairly low load level”. An eloquent figure in this regard is the 70% of time spent with the accelerator wide open, compared to 50% in Singapore and not far from 77% in Monza. Positive news for Ferrari, which will be able to make the most of the efficiency of the SF-23, which however is unlikely to be seen tested with the maximum load package that had created so many difficulties in Zandvoort.

Race pace in the center

Another useful element for evaluating the impact of the technical directives is the return of a traditional race dynamic, focused on pace and tire management. The degradation was also significant in Singapore, but the deliberately conservative pace set by Sainz to put the race to sleep made any conclusion in vain. Pirelli’s choice to bring the hardest tires in the range – C1, C2 and C3 – is not accidental, but reflects the severity of the Japanese circuit. The explanation is entrusted again to Andrea Landi: “Due to the presence of high-speed corners, the Suzuka track is characterized by a high energy input on the tyres. This puts a lot of stress on the tires, both front and rear – but more frequently the front -, which means that it is easy to induce performance degradation very accentuated in race conditions”.

To withstand the high stresses, the requirements for minimum pressures are rising again, reaching 25 and 23 psi for the front and rear respectively, compared to 22 and 19 psi in Singapore. However, higher pressures contribute to increasing the heat generated in the rubber, accelerating degradation. However, performance is affected not only by thermal degradation, but also by the surface wear of the tyres, as a result one of the most abrasive asphalts on the calendar. As per tradition, the Suzuka race will be one of the most testing on a technical level for both drivers and teams, making it the ideal litmus test of the impact of the latest technical directives.