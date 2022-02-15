Alfa Romeo was to be the last to see and, instead, the C42 showed itself today at Fiorano in the shakedown. The Swiss team made its ground-effect single-seater debut with Valtteri Bottas at the wheel on a track with asphalt wet with some snowflakes.

The C42 was shown with a camouflage livery which, however, does not hide the lines of the car edited by the technical director Jan Monchaux: it is an F1 with a double bottom that follows the dictates of Aston Martin.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Davide Cavazza

In truth, the triangular-shaped radiator outlets are the largest among the cars seen so far and the sides are also very voluminous with a conspicuous undercut in the lower part that conveys a flow directly to the rear diffuser.

The hot air from the radiators is vented through the gills that have been opened in the upper part of the side without conveying it towards the rear as the other teams have done.

The C42, having already run on the track, presented itself in a configuration similar to the one we will see in the Barcelona tests.

Alfa Romeo C42: in addition to the highly worked front wing, the small brake grip is also noticeable Photo by: Davide Cavazza

The front wing is the most elaborate: the very long nose rests on the second flap, while the main profile is characterized by a rather accentuated spoon in the central part (blue arrow) and shows a hint of “curl” towards the bulkhead side (blue arrow), near which the aerodynamics of the “Biscione” have also defined a sort of channel which has the task of guiding the air towards the outside of the front wheel (red arrow). The out wash effect is enhanced by the adjustable flap that drops to zero incidence in the outermost portion.

The brake air intake is very small, integrated into the carbon cover and has been partialized for the first outing on the track due to the cold: the C42 has Brembo calipers and discs.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Davide Cavazza

On the outside of the trapezoidal-shaped side bulkhead there is a bib that has an unusual design to them.

The front suspension is very traditional with the push rod scheme, but it is interesting to note that the front arm of the upper triangle is anchored at the highest point of the body, while the rear one is much lower to have an anti dive effect.

The steering arm is misaligned at the bottom with the lower triangle, in order to create a blow with aerodynamic functions.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Davide Cavazza

The Alfa Romeo is easily recognizable for the airbox with two power sockets separate from the mono roll bar, a solution that they had used in Hinwil in 2018, dusting off a concept that was introduced by Mercedes and then taken over by Force India, while last year the two ears were external to the triangular socket, below.

Detail of the airbox of the Alfa Romeo C39

It is striking how excavated the bonnet is: the large vertical drift that extends from the roll bar to the tail like a showy sail highlights the miniaturization work above the Ferrari 066/7 power unit.

Alfa Romeo C42, detail of the bottom Photo by: Davide Cavazza

On the bottom, in addition to the only color element of the car which is the small red Swiss flag, you can see a blowing in the floor outside the Venturi canal, in front of the rear wheel (red arrow). And there is also a flow diverter that can be seen in the side trailing edge in the shape of a boomerang (blue arrow), while a small flap protrudes a little further on (green arrow).

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Davide Cavazza

The rear suspension is push rod, which is why the Swiss team decided to make the gearbox on its own, while retaining the Cavallino’s gearing: Motorsport.com’s anticipation, therefore, has been confirmed and as striking as the strut. pivots very high, just as the upper suspension arm ties into the double support pylon of the rear wing. The lower triangle is also placed higher for obvious aerodynamic reasons.

Valtteri Bottas on the Alfa Romeo C42 equipped with push rod rear suspension Photo by: Davide Cavazza

The rear wing shows a main spoon-shaped profile, but the most striking is the movable flap of large chord with the nolder showing a central V.