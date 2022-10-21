The 2023 tests were originally scheduled for the Japanese and US GPs, but Friday’s rain in Suzuka forced the first session to be canceled and rescheduled for Mexico.

The postponement was frustrating for the teams, as it cost them two weeks to react to any news they learned from testing that could impact the design of their 2023 cars.

Pirelli has promised a stronger front tire to reduce the understeer characteristic that was prevalent in 2022, and therefore this is an important change for the teams.

Construction for next year has already been finalized and the two FP2 sessions will allow for a fine-tuning of the compounds in view of a test with the definitive 2023 tires after the Abu Dhabi GP.

The new tires also have a slightly different profile, so in addition to knowing the impact on handling, the teams will be able to collect useful data on aerodynamics.

Teams are obliged to concentrate the entire FP2 session on Pirelli tires, unless they run a young rider in FP1, in which case the starter can use part of FP2 to work with this weekend’s tires.

Although testing will disrupt preparation for this weekend’s race, the teams recognize the importance of collecting data for next year.

“We try to get the most out of every tire test,” said Red Bull Racing Chief Engineer Paul Monaghan, when asked by Motorsport.com about the value of these sessions. “It is always possible to understand what Pirelli is doing, in which direction it is going”.

“And if you have time to modify next year’s car and you are sure that Pirelli will go in that direction, that the tires will be those of 2023, then that’s the right thing to do, right?”.

Pirelli technicians Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Jock Clear, Ferrari’s performance engineer, agreed that teams can learn a lot.

“It’s one of those things that the riders don’t want to have in their teeth this race weekend,” he said. “And so, at that moment, the riders think: ‘It’s a bit boring'”.

“But having said that, they are the first to recognize the importance of good tire development. They have worked with Pirelli and we have all worked with Pirelli for a long time.”

“The decision to carry out these tire tests in the race was made by all of us, it wasn’t forced on us or anything, but all the teams agreed that it would be a good opportunity.”

Clear underlined that for the tire supplier there is nothing better than receiving feedback from 20 drivers: “The value of having all F1 drivers test different solutions for Pirelli is enormous”.

“And again, with so few tests outside the race weekends, and with very limited pre-season tests, and very few tests this season, Pirelli is unfortunately really struggling to get that super valuable feedback on exactly how the tires perform. “.

“They can analyze all the numbers they want, but when the rider tests them and says: ‘It seems to me that there is a bit more grip’, it is a confidence that the rider then exploits. As soon as he says’ I feel like I have more grip ‘, it will be a gain on lap time “.