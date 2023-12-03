Other F1 teams expressed their concerns about all the different hats Toto Wolff wears. Some even considered the ties between Toto and the FOM plus FIA illegal.

Tires are the black gold in Formula 1. But the ties that Toto Wolff has with various key figures in the sport are perhaps even more valuable. The Austrian team boss has been active in racing since 1992. Since then, he has always combined and mixed his passion for the sport with his other occupation: business.

This has not done any harm to Torger Christiaan ‘Toto’ Wolff. According to many, the best man is now a billionaire. But tall trees catch a lot of wind. And so some other team bosses question all the ‘lines’ that Toto has with the others movers and shakers in the premier class.

Toto entered Formula 1 through Williams. For years he had an interest in the team, which was eventually sold to Dorilton Capital. In the background, however, Toto is still considered to have some say in team blue. The Mercedes team boss is now of course also a 33 percent owner of the successful team. In addition, Toto is once again the manager of great guy Valtteri Bottas. He was that way before his time at Mercedes, but secretly he is again now. Ocon also has close ties with the Austrian manager.

Wolff is also the CEO of the Mercedes EQ Formula E team. Wife Susie Wolff is now the honcho of the FIA ​​F1 Academy that aims to bring female drivers to the top. A few years ago there was a # fuss because Wolff’s confidant Shaila Ann Rao worked at the FIA. This occurred during all the concerns surrounding the fact that Red Bull had broken the budget cap. Wolff somehow knew this before most people did and, according to evil tongues, leaked it to the press.

Other team bosses are now utterly jealous Worried. In Business F1 Manager they anonymously tell their moving story:

We can say, “Hey, we can sit down for a meeting.” But before you know it, it’s on Greg Maffei’s desk [baas van Liberty Media]. Because Toto told his wife, who in turn told Stefano [Domenicali]who tells Greg Maffei. Anonymous, possibly speaks English with a French accent

Another team boss exclaims anonymously:

I believe it is illegal. I honestly think it’s illegal. There is certainly a huge conflict of interests between two companies. And besides, it’s very unethical, uncomfortable and not to be tolerated. Anonymous, possibly speaks English with an Italian-German accent

Whose deed. Does Toto indeed wear too many hats? Let us know in the comments!

