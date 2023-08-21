FIA regulations stipulate that every driver must give up an FP1 session for a rookie who has taken part in no more than two Grands Prix.

However, a driver who is a rookie at the start of the season is considered qualified for this specific category, meaning that McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, Williams’ Logan Sargeant and AlphaTauri’s Nyck de Vries all ticked the box when they took part in FP1 in the opening race of the season.

Strangely, no other rookie has completed an FP1 session in the first half of 2023, unlike last year, when Williams with de Vries and Red Bull with Juri Vips took advantage of it in Barcelona.

This means there are still 17 slots to be filled in the last 10 races, and the only officially confirmed session so far is Frederik Vesti’s for Mercedes in Mexico. The challenge teams face in scheduling FP1 sessions is that the ten races are, in fact, only seven.

The Qatar, Austin and Interlagos Grands Prix are all sprint weekends, with FP1 followed by qualifying for the Sunday GP, making it impossible for the teams to ride with a rookie without taking away the factory riders’ opportunity to get to know the track before qualifying.

Of the remaining seven, many more involve compromises of one form or another. Singapore and Las Vegas are road circuits with a clear high risk of accidents and there is no point in fielding a rookie, especially at the latter, which is a new circuit that the drivers will have to learn.

Additionally, Zandvoort, Monza and Abu Dhabi all host F2 races. Teams are generally reluctant to allow their young drivers to be distracted from F1 on those weekends where F2 is also contested, especially if they are still battling for championship positions and, potentially, an F1 superlicence.

The current seven main contenders for this year’s F2 championship are all junior drivers from F1 teams and therefore potential FP1 competitors: Theo Pourchaire (Alfa), Vesti (Mercedes), Ayumu Iwasa (Red Bull), Jack Doohan (Alpine) , Victor Martins (Alpine), Oliver Bearman (Ferrari) and Enzo Fittipaldi (Red Bull).

Zandvoort and Monza will hardly see F2 drivers in action in FP1, and Friday’s F1 practice schedule in Italy is further complicated as it is a weekend with alternative tire allocations.

However, it is inevitable that several teams will have to use the Abu Dhabi final as a last resort despite the category clash, as happened in 2022 when five teams fielded F2 competitors. The FP1 also serve to prepare the test for beginners the following week in the same location.

These considerations do not affect F1 reserves not currently racing in F2, thus giving their teams greater flexibility. The list includes Felipe Drugovich at Aston Martin, Pietro Fittipaldi at Haas and Super Formula driver Liam Lawson at Red Bull/AlphaTauri, whose only problem would be the Mexican GP.

The two remaining circuits on the 2023 calendar are Suzuka and Mexico City, and these too involve a certain compromise as Pirelli plans to have its 2024 prototype tires tested on Friday at both rounds. Furthermore, the treacherous nature of Suzuka and the strong likelihood of weather disruption means that it is rarely used for FP1 sessions.

However, Red Bull famously raced rookie Max Verstappen in a Toro Rosso in 2014 and the Faenza-based stable also debuted Honda protégé Naoki Yamamoto in 2019.

Given his experience at Suzuka, Lawson could be a logical candidate for Red Bull, while Iwasa – who raced in Japanese F4 at Suzuka before heading to Europe – would be an image-wise option for AlphaTauri and Honda at the same event.

Only Mexico remains as a track which, as Mercedes has already recognized with Vesti, is a relatively simple location for rookies, even with the Pirelli tests. Therefore, as in Abu Dhabi, the weekend is likely to see heavy rookie activity.