2023 brought a particularly intense first part of the season in terms of development, even more than in the past year. There are two main trends seen before the summer break. There are those, like Red Bull, who have dedicated themselves to refining an already effective concept, but there are also teams that have moved away from the initial approach, as in the case of Ferrari and Mercedes. The element common to all the teams, however, was the parallel development of sides and bottom, to underline the close aerodynamic interaction between the two areas.

Red Bull

The world champions have invested above all in the thinning of the side air intakes. It is also a strategic move from a sporting as well as a technical point of view, since the analyzes on the internal cooling ducts go beyond the limit to the hours in the wind tunnel. In addition to the updates to the bottom, the diffuser introduced at the Spanish Grand Prix should also be underlined. Finally, Red Bull is the team that has brought several versions for the brake cooling ducts, which are also useful for checking tire temperatures.

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: rear wing, beam wing.

Australia: front wing, aerodynamic rear brake vent.

Baku: side radiator air intakes, side edge of the bottom, Venturi duct strips, rear wheel flaps.

You love me:/

Monk: rear wing.

Barcelona: background, diffuser.

Canada: front wing,

Austria: rear suspension element fairings.

Silverstone: front brake cooling ducts.

Budapest: bonnet and side air intakes, bottom, front and rear brake cooling ducts, rear wheel unit aerodynamics.

Spa: bonnet (reduced rear cooling).

Ferrari

The first part of the Scuderia di Maranello championship was mainly dedicated to studying a car that was initially incomprehensible. In Spain the team began the process of correcting the initial concept, moving towards Red Bull-style pot bellies and updating the underbody. Overall, five funds have been mounted on the SF-23 since its presentation. In the first twelve races, Ferrari also converted the various rear wings to single support pylons and abandoned the extended keel diffuser solution.

Bahrain: High Load Rear Wing.

Jeddah: front wing, bottom, beam-wing

Australia: /

Baku: low-load rear wing.

Miami: background, Venturi channels and diffuser.

Monk: rear wing.

Barcelona: bottom, sides and bonnet, rear wing.

Canada: /

Austria: front wing, Venturi duct strips, bottom, sides undercut, diffuser.

Silverstone: beam wing.

Budapest: front wing.

Spa: rear wing.

Mercedes

Contrary to the approach of past years, Mercedes has brought updates consistently to almost every race. However, there are two full-bodied packages of novelties to modify the concept of the W14, going to work on the sides and bottom. The former debuted in the Monaco Grand Prix, while the latter straddled the Budapest and Spa races. Great attention was also paid to the rear wings to reduce drag and improve speed on the straights.

Bahrain: rear wing.

Jeddah: Venturi channel flaps, rear wing flaps.

Australia: /

Baku: rear wheel deflectors, front brake duct outlet section and suspension triangle fairing.

You love me: /

Monaco: repositioning of the front suspension upper triangle, sides, radiator vents, bonnet, bottom vertical strips, rear wing, rear wheel unit aerodynamics.

Barcelona: aerodynamics rear-view mirrors, diffuser outer bulkheads.

Canada: removal of lower wing mirror drifts.

Austria: /

Silverstone: front wing.

Budapest: streamlining of front suspension attachments, front wing endplate, rear wing endplate.

Spa: side vents, sides, bottom, rear wing.

Alpine

No revolution for the A523, the body of which the team retouched for the Monaco Grand Prix. The French manufacturer has also developed three different bottoms, in addition to the one seen at the presentation, the last of which made its debut at Spa. There are also updates to the beam wing and front wing to find aerodynamic efficiency. Finally, Alpine also brought two new rear wings, respectively to Baku and Montreal.

Bahrain: front wing.

Jeddah: beam wing.

Australia: flow diverters on the halo

Baku: low downforce rear wing.

Miami: Alternate body cooling pad configuration.

Baku: low-load bottom, rear wing and front wing flaps.

You love me: /

Monaco: front suspension elements fairing, bottom, sides, rear wing, beam wing.

Barcelona: /

Canada: rear wing, fairings, rear suspension elements.

Austria: /

Silverstone: front wing.

Budapest: front wing flaps.

Spa: bottom, front wing flaps.

McLaren

The Woking team’s season turned around thanks to two substantial update packages. The first coincides with the new base and diffuser introduced in Baku, defined by Andrea Stella as a conceptual change. The modifications have inaugurated a new development road which has led to the arrival of the second major package between the rounds of Austria and Silverstone. Further innovations were planned before the summer break, but were postponed to Zandvoort for production-related reasons.

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: diffuser, rear wing.

Australia: narrow bonnet, test on Venturi channel flaps.

Baku: bottom, Venturi channels and diffuser, beam wing and low downforce rear wing.

You love me: /

Monaco: rear wheel unit aerodynamics, rear wing, beam wing.

Barcelona: front brake vents.

Canada: rear wing, beam-wing.

Austria: radiator vents, sides, bottom, cooling grilles, halo aerodynamics.

Silverstone: front wing, rear wheel unit aerodynamics, rear suspension element fairings.

Budapest: /

Spa: rear wing, beam wing.

Alfa Romeo

Like Mercedes and McLaren, Alfa Romeo has also developed two large packages of updates, introduced at Monaco and Silverstone. In both cases, the team has renewed the bottom and the fairings of the rear suspension arms, but in the English round the changes also involved the diffuser and Venturi channels. Finally, great work on the beam-wing, with four versions developed in addition to the initial one to adapt to the characteristics of the various circuits.

Bahrain: bodywork downwashed on the sides of the nose.

Jeddah: front wing flap, rear wing.

Australia: Front wing and nose, wing mirror supports.

Baku: rear wing, beam wing and low downforce front wing flaps.

Miami: beam wing configuration without flaps.

Monaco: bottom, bonnet, rear suspension fairings, rear brake air intakes, rear wing, beam wing.

Barcelona: /

Canada: /

Austria: /

Silverstone: underbody, Venturi channels grille, diffuser, rear suspension element fairings, rear brake cooling ducts.

Budapest: /

Spa: rear wing, beam wing, front wing flap.

Aston Martin

The Silverstone stable started the season in great shape, only to decline. The main updates are concentrated in the package introduced in Canada, in which the team has gone to renew the bottom together with the sides. Great resources were then invested to improve aerodynamic efficiency, working on the rear wing and beam-wing, among others. Updates to the front wing then arrived both in the Spanish and Silverstone Grands Prix, which according to rumors was the subject of a crackdown by the Federation due to its flexibility. Finally, a new version of the fund made its debut at Spa.

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: front wing flap, rear wing flap, beam wing.

Australia: /

Baku: low downforce rear wing.

Miami: Alternate body cooling pad configuration.

Monaco: front and rear suspension arm fairing, front wheel unit deflector, rear wing

Barcelona: front wing and nose, rear wing endplate, beam wing.

Canada: bottom, radiator vents, sides, bonnet

Austria: /

Silverstone: front wing, rear brake cooling ducts.

Budapest: bonnet (wider rear cooling vent).

Spa: bottom, beam wing, rear wing flap.

Haas

The limited funds of the Italian-American team weigh on the development of the VF-23. The main updates are limited to the two funds introduced in Miami and Canada, as well as the work done on the wings, on the beam wing and on the suspension fairing. In its development, Haas was also limited by Ferrari’s chassis and mechanical approach. However, Gunther Steiner made no secret of his willingness to experiment with alternative concepts.

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: front wing flap, rear wing, beam-wing.

Australia: /

Baku: /

Miami: bottom.

Monk: front wing.

Barcelona: /

Canada: bottom, rear wing.

Austria: Pitot tube mount on nose.

Silverstone: beam wings, rear suspension element fairings, front brake cooling ducts.

Budapest: /

Spa: /

Alpha Tauri

In contrast to 2022, AlphaTauri was among the most active development teams in the first half of the year. Between the Australian, Monaco and Silverstone Grands Prix, a series of updates packages for the underbody and bodywork followed one another to correct the serious gaps in load, efficiency and braking incisiveness of the AT04. In Faenza and Bicester, a great deal of work was done on adaptations to individual tracks, with numerous alternative versions of the front, rear and beam-wings.

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: rear wing.

Australia: Venturi channel, Venturi strips, back, diffuser

Baku: beam wing, low downforce rear wing and front wing flap, low cooling bonnet, air intakes and rear wheel assembly appendages.

Miami: vortex generators on front wing endplate, rear-view mirror fairing.

Monaco: bottom and vertical Venturi grille, diffuser, side radiator vents, sides, rear wing

Barcelona: wing back

Canada: front wing flaps.

Austria: rear wing and beam wing.

Silverstone: bottom, venturi channel grille, diffuser, bonnet, rear wing, beam wing, rear suspension elements fairings.

Budapest: front wing and nose, bottom, rear wing endplate.

Spa: rear wing endplate.

Williams

The focal point of development at Williams is the substantial package of updates introduced in Canada. Like the competition, the English stable has also updated the bottom and sides at the same time. Thanks to the developments in Montreal, in the last four races before the break Williams appeared decidedly galvanized, especially in the home race at Silverstone. The work of adaptation to high and low load tracks should also be underlined, modifying from time to time not only the wings, but also the aerodynamics of the rear wheel assemblies.

Bahrain: rear wing (dual configuration), beam-wing.

Jeddah: Gurney front wing, bonnet, rear appendages, front brake duct outlet, beam-wing.

Australia: Medium-load front wing flap, rear wing endplate.

Baku: low-load beam wing (dual configuration), lower nose fairing.

You love me: /

Monk: rear wing, beam wing.

Barcelona: front wing, bonnet.

Canada: bottom, bonnet, sides, rear wheel unit aerodynamics, halo aerodynamics, rear suspension element fairings, rear-view mirror aerodynamics, rear wing endplate.

Austria: bottom, fairings, front suspension elements.

Silverstone: front wing, beam wing.

Budapest: /

Spa: rear wheel unit aerodynamics, front wing flaps.