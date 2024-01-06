Max Verstappen is the undisputed king of the premier class. Yet an F1 team boss would rather have Adrian Newey in his team than Max Emilian.

Max Verstappen is in the best phase of his life. The 26-year-old Limbo is a three-time world champion, feels like a fish in the water within his Red Bull Racing team and is appropriately compensated for his services. In short, he is the best among the best. And perhaps the best F1 driver ever. The latter actually only depends on how long Max can hold on to this and whether he will also be successful for another team.

So you would think that all team bosses would want Max Verstappen in the car. And while some may not admit it publicly to avoid offending their own divas, that is true. This is evident, among other things, from the Formula1.com lists.

Yet Günther Steiner does not want our hero. At least, not if he has to make the choice between Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey. In that case he chooses Adrian Newey. After all, Adrian has proven to be the greatest guarantee of success in recent decades. His cars and drivers in his cars won a combined 23(!) titles in F1. Of course there are sometimes mistakes and you can't always be the best… But it track record van Newey is one of insane success.

Günther of course currently has adoptive Dutchman Nico Hülkenberg and Dane Kevin Magnussen in his team. Capable drivers that you would just put (Nico) and not quite (Kevin) in your top 10 best F1 drivers of the moment. But we can follow Steiner's train of thought. In the past, drivers such as a very old Nigel Mansell, a very old Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Sjaak Nieuwstad also won titles in his cars. With such dominant cars, Hülkenberg can also win a title, we think.

It is also easier for Steiner than for most other team bosses to shout this. Haas F1 doesn't really have an 'Adrian Newey' in house. The car largely comes from Dallara. And according to evil tongues, from the depths of Maranello. Steiner therefore does not have an aero header/department that he is cracking with this. But secretly, if you were team boss in F1, this is really the choice, right? Or would you rather leave Newey alone and let Max Verstappen drag your Minardiesque loft to the podium? Let us know in the comments!

This article F1 team boss prefers Adrian Newey to Max Verstappen first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#team #boss #prefers #Adrian #Newey #Max #Verstappen