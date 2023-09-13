After Nikolas Tombazis, director of FIA single-seaters, it is the turn of Tim Goss, former technical director of McLaren, current director of the International Federation, to go into the merits of the Technical Directive TD018 which becomes operational in the Singapore GP after a rather long gestation period discussed with the teams.

It is worth remembering that the new Technical Directive regarding the aerodynamic influence offered by certain wing components has only a consultative value and is not part of the technical regulations, but serves to clarify, to guarantee the conformity of certain solutions, ensuring the necessary fairness among competitors.

According to Tim Goss “…there are very intelligent engineers trying to get the most out of interpreting current regulations. The TD018 is useful in ensuring that everyone has a common understanding of where the boundaries are on certain aerodynamic choices, as we have seen a little too much freedom in the design of certain aerodynamic elements in recent times.”

The FIA ​​has specified that the elements that bind the front wing must be rigid and no longer yielding Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The FIA ​​has found that certain front and rear wing designs comply with Article 3.15 of the Technical Regulations, which limits the flexibility of aerodynamic components, but which may be contrary to the provisions of Article 3.2.2, as they “exploit areas of compliance specially designed localized and/or relative movements between adjacent components”.

Goss specifies that all components of a wing must be held together: “For us, the important part of Article 3.2.2 is that all aerodynamic components or bodywork, which influence the aerodynamic performance of the car must be rigidly fixed and immobile with respect to their frame of reference and must use a uniform, solid structure on a hard and continuous surface in all circumstances”.

Having said that, Tim adds: “We know very well that parts cannot be totally rigid. So, we have a series of load deflection tests that define how much the elements can bend and we have developed these tests to represent what the teams are trying to achieve on the track, so as to put a reasonable limit on them. We play according to these rules, while the teams try to exploit every margin to create a movement. This is normal, but with the TD018 we want to make sure that, like the FIA, the teams also come to a common understanding of the limits allowed.”

“What we don’t want to see,” Goss continues, “is, for example, the junction of a rear airfoil and the side bulkhead to be decoupled such that it can rotate around a pivot or that it can move up and down.”

“It’s not that we saw a particular car or a feature that we targeted, or a common element across the entire grille. We looked at where the front and rear wing elements join the nose or the chassis structure. rear impact,rather than at the side bulkhead. And there were several cases where teams had tried to make the most of the flex margin by allowing some pieces to move relative to each other. And if you allowed a decoupling of two parts, the surface may need to have some degree of local flexibility. And if there is visible local flexibility, this is not compliant with the TD. We have included several examples of concepts that we believe are not allowed and exceptions that we believe are valid.”

Red Bull RB19: from Singapore the FIA ​​checks the fixings of the flaps to the nose more carefully Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The FIA’s technical department had released a draft of the directive to the teams, asking them for further feedback before finalizing the final text.

“We discussed for several weeks with some teams who asked for greater clarity, then we presented our proposal to all the teams asking for any corrections by August 29th. In Monza they analyzed some design details and now we are ready to introduce the TD018″.

The FIA ​​reserves the right to ask the teams for further CAD drawings of structural parts given that they already have to present the projects. Now they will also have to show us the structural connections of the elements and this in itself will help the system to self-control.

“This technical directive is an example of how the FIA ​​and the teams work together to try to find a common understanding of the rules. It is not simple, but if we can get the teams to define the rules in a sensible and considered way, then it will mean that we are going in the right direction.”

We will find out on Friday in free practice for the Singapore GP whether there will be those who pay a performance price from the introduction of the TD018: there are some teams who have had to reinforce supports and connections to fit within the new constraints. Someone talked about changes that could cost a tenth of a second. It may not seem like much, but there are five teams within two tenths of a second behind Red Bull and the change in values ​​could have visible effects. We will see…