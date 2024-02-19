Takuma Sato's bond with Honda dates back over twenty years ago, but over the years it has also strengthened thanks to his relationship in Formula 1 with the Japanese brand and the successes achieved in IndyCar, driven by an engine from the Japanese company .

This year Sato will once again compete in the Indy500, a competition he already won in 2017 and 2020, with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing looking for a third win in the event.

However, starting from this season the link with the Japanese brand will be even closer, given that Sato has been hired as an executive consultant in Honda Racing Corporation, the global sporting arm of the manufacturer and supplier of Power Units in Formula 1. The Japanese company in fact, she returned to Formula 1 in 2015 with Honda, with her first world championship coming in 2021 thanks to winning the drivers' title with Max Verstappen. Despite the announcement of his farewell, Honda is in fact still somewhat present in the top open-wheel competition, but will make its return in an official capacity in 2026, when it will supply the new generation Power Units to Aston Martin.

Takuma Sato, Honda Racing School Suzuka Principal Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Sato has long been involved in programs created by Honda to support young drivers from his country, such as the Honda Racing School and the Formula Dream project, which produced names such as Yuki Tsunoda and Ayumu Iwasa.

Sato will provide advice and support in formulating the rider development strategies and programs that Honda will pursue within and outside Japan, race entry plans and the operational structure for racing activities. From this point of view, his appointment reflects what Toyota has done with former F1 drivers Kazuki Nakajima and Kamui Kobayashi, both of whom have obtained management roles. Furthermore, Kobayashi has long had a central role in the Japanese company's WEC project.

However, Sato will also have an active role in marketing, as HRC will “leverage Sato's experience and knowledge as a world-class driver and will strive to further improve the image of the HRC brand”. HRC is currently active in numerous championships, including MotoGP, IndyCar and Formula 1, where from 2026 it will start a collaboration with Aston Martin.

Japanese Grand Prix 2002.Suzuka, Japan. 11-13 October 2002.Takuma Sato (Jordan EJ12 Honda) followed by Jarno Trulli (Renault R202) Photo by: Motorsport Images

Curiously, Sato actually drove for the Silverstone-based team before, back in 2002, when the team still bore the name of its founder Eddie Jordan. After his first season in F1, the Japanese moved to BAR and, subsequently, to Super Auguri. In 2009 he tested for Toro Rosso before making the move to the US scene.

“I am very proud to have been appointed executive consultant of the HRC. This new role represents my bond with Honda, which for many years has supported my challenges to realize my dreams, so far hand in hand, said Sato regarding his new role.

“In addition to passing on the skills and experience I have accumulated to future generations, I will continue to face new challenges together with Honda/HRC, without losing the spirit of “No attack, no chance”. Through these challenges, I will strive to contribute to the further progress of Honda's motorsport activities”.

Winner Takuma Sato, Andretti Autosport Honda Photo by: IndyCar Series

HRC President Koji Watanabe added: “As director of HRS [Honda Racing School], Mr. Sato has already made a great contribution to our efforts to develop young drivers, but will now expand his involvement as an executive advisor to the HRC. We feel very encouraged that he will provide broader support to many of Honda's motorsports businesses.”

“We believe people are attracted to Takuma Sato not only because of his driving skills, but also because he has demonstrated strong belief and continues to accept challenges to win. We commend his bold challenge to participate in the Indy 500 again this year and We sincerely hope that he can reach the special milestone of winning the Indy 500 for the third time. Together with the fans, HRC/Honda will be rooting for him with all our hearts,” added the HRC president.