Alpine returns home from Miami with a double points finish thanks to Pierre Gasly’s eighth place and Esteban Ocon’s ninth, but this result certainly doesn’t cover the issue that held sway over the weekend that just ended, i.e. the declarations vitriolic Laurent Rossi against the team.

Rossi, Alpine’s managing director, didn’t mince words to comment on the disappointing start to the season for the Enstone team. The plans were to get closer to the top three teams, but things went differently: the French team seems to be in more or less the same situation as last year, with the aggravating circumstance of having been overtaken by Aston Martin Racing thanks to the work of new personnel on the AMR23 and the arrival of a driver of the caliber of Fernando Alonso.

“It’s disappointing, it’s really negative,” commented Rossi. “This year started with bad performances and results. It is very evident. Our position in the standings is not worthy of the resources we spend, and we are quite far, not to say very far, from this year’s final goal” .

“I’m noticing not only an obvious lack of performance and rigor in the results, but also potentially a state of mind that isn’t up to the past standards of this team. I didn’t like the first GP, because there’s It was a lot of amateurism that led to a result that was mediocre, bad”.

“And the last race in Baku was tremendously similar to the one in Bahrain and this is not acceptable. You are allowed to make mistakes, it’s a fundamental principle, you learn from your mistakes. But you have to learn, and when you make the same mistakes 2 times means you haven’t learned and you don’t take responsibility. This is not acceptable.”

Eloquent words, to which Otmar Szafnauer replied – at least partially. Alpine’s American team principal, to the microphones of Motorsport.com, admitted that he had only read a few headlines related to Rossi’s statements, but, in his own way, he tried to defend his team’s work.

Pierre Gasly, Alpino A523 Photo by: Alpine

“Reading something like this doesn’t put pressure on us anymore. Everyone here wants to do well. We have a lot of experience, with technicians and engineers of the highest level, and we put pressure on ourselves. So all we have to do is fix it.”

“I only saw what he said through the title of an article, I didn’t have time to read it. But in Baku we didn’t measure up. In Australia the riders clashed and in the first race of the season we took a myriad penalty, starting with Ocon who was out of his own starting box”.

“It hasn’t been a quiet start to the season and maybe that’s why Rossi made those comments. But I have to read them to better understand what they are about.”

“All we can do when we have problems like in Baku is find and understand the root cause of why it happened and make sure we put the process or the people in place so it doesn’t happen again.”

“We had an engine fire on one side, and we have to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Then we had other problems on the other side of the garage. But there are ways to fix everything. That’s what we’ve done, that’s what we’ll do.”

“I don’t know why Rossi said things like that, you have to ask him. I’ll ask him. This weekend was so busy that I didn’t get to talk about it,” concluded Szafnauer.